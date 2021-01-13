Applications are now open to run for two seats on the Denton ISD school board.
Board President Barbara Burns and board member Jeanetta Smith are up for reelection.
All seats are at-large, meaning candidates can live anywhere within the district and all eligible voters can cast ballots in each race.
Those interested in running must file by 5 p.m. Feb. 12 for the May election.
Applications are available in the district’s Stephens Administration Building lobby at 1307 N. Locust St. Prospective candidates can also request them by mail through the district’s website.
Forms can be filed with the district in person, by mail or by fax. Applications sent by fax or mail must be notarized, according to the district website.
Elections are paid for out of Denton ISD’s general fund, assuming multiple candidates file for a single seat.
Burns was elected to her first three-year term in 2012. Smith was appointed to her seat in 2006 and elected in 2009.
Incumbent Jim Alexander, first elected in 1993, and newcomer Patsy Sosa-Sanchez won their uncontested elections last year.
Denton ISD trustees have a combined total of more than 95 years on the board.