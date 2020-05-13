Fewer than 1% of Denton ISD students remain unaccounted for since they left for spring break in March.
That means district officials have gotten in touch with 479 students since April 17, leaving just under 300 students they have been unable to contact.
According to a presentation given by Area Superintendent Jeff Russell during Tuesday’s school board meeting, the Ryan High School attendance zone has seen the most drastic improvement over the past month.
Nearly half of all returning students contacted within the past month attend a school in that zone.
Russell said the improvement is a testament to the work done by leadership at each campus. He and Superintendent Jamie Wilson said there are a variety of issues beyond the district’s control that might be keeping students from completing coursework remotely.
The number of unaccounted students has been dropping so quickly that a previous presentation uploaded by the district this past week was outdated by the time Russell gave his Tuesday presentation.
Addressing those tuned into Tuesday’s virtual meeting, each administrator mentioned the frequency at which families had moved during spring break and neglected to inform Denton ISD. Until the district gets confirmation they’ve moved, those students would show up as missing.
Wilson said the problem is similar to what the district goes through at the beginning of each school year. With the return from spring break into online classes, he said it was like having the first day of school twice.
District officials have previously noted students’ lack of internet connectivity, access to computers and additional family pressures placed on them during the pandemic as contributing factors to the hundreds of students unreachable over the previous months.