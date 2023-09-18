Lewisville PediPlace (copy)

Debra Hunter, a pediatric nurse practitioner, greets a patient at PediPlace’s clinic in Lewisville. PediPlace plans to open its second school clinic in Denton ISD sometime in January, the CEO said.

PediPlace, a Lewisville-based nonprofit pediatric clinic, plans to open its second school clinic sometime in January, the CEO said.

The Denton ISD school board voted 6-1 last month to renovate space for the clinic inside Fred Moore High School so that the growing number of uninsured students and students covered by public healthcare benefits have access within the district’s footprint. The clinic provides both primary care — which includes annual physicals and vaccinations — and management of chronic conditions. PediPlace also offers mental health screenings and counseling.

