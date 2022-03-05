For hundreds of local English as a second language and at-risk students, Saturday’s Copa Familia soccer tournament at Calhoun Middle School means more than just a beloved sport. It encapsulates the GOAL program’s motto of “familia, escuela, comunidad” — family, school, community.
The Copa Familia is an annual soccer tournament hosted by Guys and Girls Operating as Leaders, a Denton-based, teacher-founded nonprofit that’s worked for over a decade to enhance the school experience for at-risk elementary and middle schoolers, with a particular emphasis on English as a second language learners.
The nonprofit kicked off over 10 years ago, according to Denton ISD community engagement specialist Chris Ice, one of its founders. He said the GOAL program was spurred on by an influx of ESL students, which the district found difficult to address.
“They were finding it hard to form connections with that new population,” Ice said. “That’s why we created the soccer program.”
When GOAL started, it was just for boys, but now the program is coeducational. It serves hundreds of at-risk students from DISD and neighboring school districts, with nearly 20 teams represented at Saturday’s tournament.
The goal, Ice explained, is straightforward: use soccer to get kids involved in their community and motivated to succeed, both in school and in life. That’s an especially enticing offer for ESL students, many of whom have cultural ties to the sport. GOAL focuses on teaching leadership qualities and healthy habits.
Volunteers use soccer as somewhat of a reward for staying engaged, as GOAL students have to meet with mentors, complete community service projects and turn in writing samples that end up getting published in books like Familia, Escuela, Comunidad: A G.O.A.L. Manifesto.
Strickland Middle School teacher Adriana Cavazos-Gillilan, the current president of GOAL who has a history teaching ESL students, said the program helps break down barriers for kids who may find it difficult to connect with others.
“I feel like it’s a connection within their own community,” Cavazos-Gillilan said. “They’ve formed their own second families inside the schools.”
The program exists in large part because second-language learners face specific challenges in school, which can put them at risk for not being successful. But Ice, who’s long been involved with Denton’s local League of United Latin American Citizens chapter, said those students have proven to be “very culturally responsive” to GOAL’s wellness environment.
“It’s very challenging for non-English speakers to pick up academic language,” Ice said. “We want to celebrate their cultural background. We want to celebrate their language.”
Saturday’s tournament was attended by numerous organizations, including The Denton Police Department, Denton County Public Health and local semiprofessional soccer team Denton Diablos. Original LULAC member Rudy Rodriguez was among them, helping to register voters, and said programs like GOAL are vital for helping at-risk students.
When Rodriguez went through school, he said, students were often punished for speaking Spanish. Now, he thinks programs like GOAL speak to how far schools and communities have come in terms of inclusivity, especially locally: building on students’ backgrounds instead of replacing them.
“We need to find ways of helping those new to our community feel an integral part of our cities and an integral part of our schools,” Rodriguez said. “This is the way. ... This is part of their culture. And what is the ultimate impact of that? They will stay in school.”
While GOAL and the annual Copa Familia tournament serve elementary and middle schoolers, the program follows them for longer than that. Some of the volunteer coaches are past players, like Erick Lucero, a former Calhoun student who now coaches the school’s GOAL team.
Lucero has made use of another aspect of the program: its scholarship fund. Ice said GOAL has given out tens of thousands of dollars in college scholarship money to students who have passed through the program, including Lucero, who put his $3,000 award toward attending the Universal Technical Institute.
“It helps become a better person, as an individual and as a team,” Lucero said. “If I had to go back in time, I would go through the whole program again.”