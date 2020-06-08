Denton ISD board members will discuss whether to remove emergency powers granted to Superintendent Jamie Wilson, projected future growth in the district and proposed pay increases for employees during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Board members will be spread out across the district’s boardroom for the first time since the district closed down campuses in mid-March, but members of the public will still be able to tune in remotely beginning at 6 p.m.
The board will vote on whether or not to remove Wilson’s emergency powers toward the meeting’s end. The powers were always meant to be a temporary measure to help the district maneuver through the pandemic brought on by COVID-19.
The final item to be voted on before members break for closed session will deal with potential pay increases for all district employees. If passed, those employees could expect to see regular pay increases to keep Denton ISD competitive with other school districts.
The district’s quarterly growth report included in the board agenda is less cheery than it has been recently. The seemingly bulletproof future growth trends local districts have relied upon for planning and budgeting have, in some instances, been shot through by the ongoing pandemic.
That is not to say Denton ISD isn’t projected to grow, but the upward trend is projected to slacken, according to the presentation. The projected decreases are in large part due to uncertainty and insecurity in the housing market. With fewer families moving to the area and potentially fewer houses being built, local school districts can expect a two-pronged hit.
The first comes from lower growth in student enrollment, and the second from a slowed growth in property taxes within district boundaries. In addition to other impacts, each of those issues will hit districts’ funding.