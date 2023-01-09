Denton ISD has a new fine arts director. District officials promoted from within, moving Denton ISD Assistant Fine Arts Director Eddy Russell into the role as Fine Arts Director Jackie deMontmollin retires early this year.
Russell joined Denton ISD in 2000 as the assistant director of bands at Ryan High School. He was promoted to director of bands in 2004. He was the head band director at Ryan High until 2017, when he became the Denton ISD assistant director of fine arts to oversee all performance and visual programs for the district.
While he was at Ryan, the Raider bands earned 37 UIL first division awards, and Ryan bands were a UIL area finalist every year they were eligible. The band earned the Texas Music Educators Association Area-level Honor Band distinction and participated in multiple national showcases including the Bands of America National Concert Festival and the National Memorial Day Parade.
Ryan High students named Russell a Denton ISD Educator of Influence five times. The Texas Music Educators Association named him Region 2's jazz chair, band coordinator and audition chair during his tenure. Russell is a member of Pi Kappa Lambda music honor society, Alpha Chi national college honor scholarship society and Golden Key national honor society.
Russell also represents the Mean Green, having earned his Master of Music Education and Bachelor of Music in general, choral and instrumental music education from the University of North Texas.
