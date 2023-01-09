Denton ISD has a new fine arts director. District officials promoted from within, moving Denton ISD Assistant Fine Arts Director Eddy Russell into the role as Fine Arts Director Jackie deMontmollin retires early this year. 

Russell joined Denton ISD in 2000 as the assistant director of bands at Ryan High School. He was promoted to director of bands in 2004. He was the head band director at Ryan High until 2017, when he became the Denton ISD assistant director of fine arts to oversee all performance and visual programs for the district.

 

