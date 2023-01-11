They knew it was a lot to ask, but the citizen advisory committee has recommended that the Denton ISD school board put a $1.4 billion bond package on the ballot on May 6.
The board unanimously approved the recommendation on Tuesday.
The bond package is the largest the district has approved, but it would not change the district’s current $0.48 debt service tax rate.
The bond package would fund a long list of needs earmarked by the volunteer board, which included students attending district campuses. Topping that list are three new elementary schools, the construction of a fifth high school and a nearby career and technical center, as well as additions to LaGrone Academy, the advanced technology complex that prepares Denton ISD students and high school students outside of the district for trades or trade schools.
Ginnings and Borman elementary schools would be replaced if the package passes, and a host of renovations and upgrades pushed the price tag higher.
At the bottom of the list is an item taxpayers would say is last but certainly not least: land purchases for expansions district demographers and state officials say are inevitable in Denton County.
With such a large package on the table, trustees asked about the process and the board's decisions.
"Just for the purpose of general knowledge, when and if this goes to the community to vote on, it would be broken into pieces, correct?" Place 3 Trustee Amy Bundgus asked.
Superintendent Jamie Wilson said the package would appear on the ballot in multiple referenda, presenting the voters with decisions that group priorities into related expenses.
"Absolutely," he said. "We wouldn't sell all that at once … There are a lot of our facilities that are used all day, every day, that all go together. But there's things like C.H. Collins (Athletic Complex) that are separated. Or technology that gets out off on separate referendums."
Andrew Morris, one of the 92 volunteers who served on the citizen advisory board, said each meeting had advisers in small groups. The smaller groups went over district needs with a fine-tooth comb.
"We had about 10 tables, and every single table would have the same financial questions, so they were thoroughly discussed in the committee, and we still came up with the figure that we needed because the needs are just that great," Morris told the board. "Everyone was concerned because everyone in that room was probably a property taxpayer at some point, if not currently. So we know that we're probably taking money out of our pockets by doing this, and yet we still voted on it."
Advisory board member Amy Jones said the citizen board rejected some requests.
"We didn't approve every single thing, every single ask," she said. "There were several things that weren't approved. So there's a lot of needs."
Jones assured trustees that the advisory committee, which first came together last September, brought a well-rounded group of district residents together to consider both the needs of the district and the cost to taxpayers. They studied the district's facilities assessments, staff interviews and analyzed growth reports.
"There were people from all different areas of the community, different roles — parents, volunteers, people who don't have children that have already gone through the system and just keep wanting to come back and see the district grow. And it is growing, exponentially," Jones said.
Jones said the citizen board went through "school finance 101" and reviewed the 2018 bond package for about $750 million. Wilson has brought up the need for new campuses repeatedly over the last year, and has mentioned that the board would soon have to bring those needs to the community to approve more funding.
Jones said the committee studied projected growth closely.
"We also went over a demographic report," Jones said. "We know the kids are coming. We know where our needs are. We know where they're coming, exactly. We have to provide for them before they get here. You don't want to be playing backwards. "We've got some older schools. They need to be updated across the district."
Jones told the board the citizen advisers ranked campus safety and security as a high priority, which means addressing older campuses where needed.
Charlie Stinson, an advisory committee member and recent school board candidate, said the committee work thrust him into the real world of construction costs.
"An elementary school costs $65 million," he said. "OK? I can't even imagine $65 million. I was going in thinking 'meh, it's 2025, and Allen (ISD) spent $60 million on a football stadium. So there's no way in elementary school costs $65 million. That's probably not right.' Boy was I wrong."
Board President Mia Price thanked the committee members for their hours of work.
"The fact that we had 100 volunteers come forward to do this speaks volumes for the district," she said.
District officials hope the history of fiscal responsibility will win votes for the bond election. For 20 consecutive years, Denton ISD has earned the highest possible rating in the school Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, which is the financial accountability system established by the Texas Education Agency and enacted by the Texas Legislature in 2001.
