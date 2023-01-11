They knew it was a lot to ask, but the citizen advisory committee has recommended that the Denton ISD school board put a $1.4 billion bond package on the ballot on May 6. 

The board unanimously approved the recommendation on Tuesday.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you