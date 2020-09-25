At least nine campuses and facilities will either be built or heavily renovated in Denton ISD over the next two years.
That boils down to five new campuses and significant updates to three others, as well as an athletic stadium.
A confluence of factors converged to bring the district two summers of busy construction work ahead of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
Superintendent Jamie Wilson, speaking during Tuesday’s school board meeting, said the timetable the district is working within should lead to a good use of money secured in the $750.5 million bond package approved by voters in 2018.
He said the district has accelerated some of the projects in order to take advantage of low interest rates, which will hopefully translate to cheaper construction costs at the end of the day.
“We’re trying to be really intentional with the timelines so that we aren’t working to try to finish academic wings two days before school starts or two weeks after school starts,” he said.
Garry Ryan, executive manager over construction, said the thinking behind moving quickly is fairly simple: Costs go up over time, and it takes time to build complex projects, including the new Denton High School campus.
“Most of our bigger, harder projects are underway now,” Ryan said by phone Friday morning.
He said the ongoing pandemic has temporarily taken some construction crews offline in the past few months, but nothing severe enough happened to push any ongoing construction significantly behind schedule.
Below is an outline of current and upcoming construction in the district. More information is available on the district’s bond website, www.dentonisdbond.org.
Ongoing construction
Denton High School is expected to open in time for the 2022-23 school year. It’s located along the western side of North Bonnie Brae Street near Riney Road. The new campus will be a replacement for the existing building at 1007 Fulton St., which will eventually become the new Calhoun Middle School.
Strickland Middle School is expected to open this coming fall for the 2021-22 school year. The replacement campus is on the same plot as the existing Strickland Middle School.
Woodrow Wilson Elementary School is expected to open in time for this next school year. Just like Strickland, this replacement building is located on the same plot of land as the existing campus. Superintendent Wilson recently mentioned it would be a good time to rename the campus before it opens, if that’s something the district is interested in doing.
Ryan High School has extensive renovations currently underway in hopes of finishing up in time for the 2022-23 school year. The campus will get a new auditorium and other fine arts facilities. Its cafeteria, ROTC classrooms and athletic fields will be renovated, among other improvements.
Guyer High School has its own set of similar renovations underway. Work there is also expected to conclude before the 2021-22 school year. Guyer High will also see improvements to fine arts spaces, as well as several athletic fields.
Upcoming construction
Braswell High School will also see its share of updates. The newest Denton ISD high school will gain another academic wing and administrative support spaces in time for the 2022-23 school year, according to a recent presentation before the district’s school board. That will bump the school’s functional capacity up to 3,200 students.
Carrico Athletic Complex, adjacent to Braswell High off U.S. Highway 380, should see significant renovations finished in time for the 2022-23 athletic seasons. Updates will revamp existing facilities while adding locker rooms and a visitors’ concession stand. It will also have space for food truck parking and a synthetic turf area for kids to play in.
Denton ISD’s Elementary School No. 25 is meant to go online in time for the 2022-23 school year. It will be located in the Sandbrock Ranch housing development in the Braswell High School attendance zone. It has yet to be officially named. Nearby Union Park Elementary School was named after the housing development in which it is located.
Middle School No. 9 should open in time for the 2022-23 school year. The two-story campus will be located between Noles and Fishtrap roads near Prosper in the district’s Braswell High attendance zone.
Further ahead
Construction on the district’s new agriculture facility, located along Fishtrap Road, is still in the planning stage and doesn’t have an approved construction timeline yet. The same is true for the Newton Rayzor Elementary School replacement campus included in the district’s 2018 bond package.