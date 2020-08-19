A small number of Denton ISD students will return to campuses on Wednesday, Aug. 26 — contrary to an email to parents last month that led many to believe distance learning would be in place for all students as the new academic year began.
The vast majority of students are expected to take classes remotely from Aug. 26 until Sept. 4 in order to bring Denton ISD into compliance with guidance from Denton County Public Health.
Students headed back to campuses early are expected to complete their lessons online, but the district is offering space for them to do so on campuses.
Superintendent Jamie Wilson, reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, said all of those students had already been contacted, meaning not just anybody can opt in.
“Ninety-plus percent of our students are going to be learning at home Aug. 26,” Wilson said. “A very small percentage will be learning remotely on campus.”
He estimated fewer than 100 students per campus would be included in the first wave headed to schools next week. Students would be supervised in classrooms. They might even be completing their online work in the same classroom as their teacher, but those decisions will be made at the campus level.
Wilson acknowledged the system is confusing but said it’s required to help students who are at risk of falling behind while also being in compliance with state requirements.
“They’re learning online at school instead of learning online at home,” Wilson said.
He said districts are required by the Texas Education Agency to provide space for certain segments of the student population, but that requirement was put in place within the past couple of weeks. It covers self-contained special education students and those who had internet connectivity problems over the spring and summer semesters.
Wilson said campuses soon will see many of the same students from the summer’s Jump Start program, which was meant to bring students who struggled with remote learning up to speed in time for the 2020-21 school year.
Rumors the district would have at least some students on campuses began to circulate over a week ago. Wilson said at the time there was no truth to speculation the in-person start date was being moved up to Aug. 26.
As of Wednesday, the full in-person start date was still scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8, after Labor Day, but many students likely will continue remote learning after that point.
A prominent page on the Denton ISD website Wednesday still claims the district would “provide all instruction to the district’s 32,000 students in a remote delivery method until Tuesday, September 8.” The same guidance also was included in the district email sent to all parents on July 30.