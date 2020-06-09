Patsy Sosa-Sanchez was sworn in as a Denton school board member Tuesday evening, replacing Dorothy Martinez.
Martinez, first elected to the board in 2014, decided not to run for reelection. Sosa-Sanchez ran unopposed.
Board member Jim Alexander also ran unopposed, retaining his seat for another three-year term.
Sosa-Sanchez is currently the interim assistant dean of the school of education at the University of North Texas at Dallas. She previously worked for roughly a decade in Denton ISD before moving to higher education.
She earned her bachelor's, master's and doctorate from Texas Woman's University.
Martinez worked as a teacher for 17 years in Denton ISD before moving to Dallas ISD to serve as an assistant principal, among other administrative positions.
She has been an outspoken advocate for Hispanic students during her time on the Denton school board.
Sosa-Sanchez, who is originally from Laredo and is the daughter of an immigrant, has previously spoken out about the potential trauma facing children separated from their parents and detained near the U.S. southern border.