Barbara Burns, president of the Denton ISD school board since 2019, gained one challenger in her reelection bid this year.
Burns was first elected to the board in 2012, six years after she retired as a Denton ISD teacher.
All places on the Denton school board are at-large, meaning all eligible voters within the district can vote in each race.
Both candidates, challenger Kathy Tillman and incumbent Burns, were asked the same three questions. Their responses have been edited for clarity, and their responses have been ordered to match how the candidates will appear on the ballot.
Early voting begins April 19 and concludes April 27. The last day to register to vote in the election is April 1.
Kathy Tillman
Age: 59
Raised in: Oklahoma City. Moved to Texas in 2013 and to Denton ISD five years later.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in management and ethics, Mid-America Christian University, 2008. Licensed vocational nurse.
Experience: Former board member of the Case Management Society of America, founder of the Diverse Healthcare Network Association, U.S. Army veteran.
Website: None
What role should remote learning have in Denton ISD moving forward?
The Denton ISD remote learning is going to be a great impact on the community moving forward. Our teachers, administrators, board members, elected officials must pave the way for students that are going to choose to continue with home-schooling. We need to rally around the parents and provide them with support and guidance.
Is it possible to catch students up to where they would have been without the pandemic regarding their education and social/emotional learning? If so, what are the first steps toward doing so?
I don’t feel “catching up” is going to be the solution. Moving forward we need to assess the students’ individual needs based off of the amount of time they have been home-schooled. How would we do that? We would have to provide students with teachers and counselors that are assigned to do some type of testing to find out the students’ education level.
No. 1, we can start allocating time at the beginning of the school year and make it inclusive in their full day for academic assessments. No. 2, inform parents about these special sessions and notify them of the results. No. 3, provide a plan for each student to be placed in a class to promote increasing their knowledge at their appropriate grade level.
How will you go about serving all your constituents given that even public schools have become politicized?
I will be a nonpartisan board of trustee member. That’s No. 1. Listen to the teachers, administrators, the parents to their concerns and take that information back to the board, the trustees. No. 3, keeping an open mind to listen to all district constituents, and I think No. 4 is to add value to the community through our education system.
Barbara Burns
Age: 66
Raised in: Cotulla, Texas. Moved to Denton ISD more than 45 years ago.
Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Texas Woman’s University in 1976 and 1984, respectively.
Experience: High school history teacher for 28 years, 20 of which were in Denton ISD. Denton ISD school board member since 2012 and current board president.
Website: barbarakburns.com
What role should remote learning have in Denton ISD moving forward?
One-fourth of our students are doing remote learning currently. That means close to 8,000 of our 31,000 students. We have to make sure that we provide for those families who do not feel comfortable coming back next school year. In fact, our district took measures at Tuesday night’s board meeting to address this very issue. We are going to have a K-8 virtual academy and have already named a principal for that academy.
When you called, I was on the phone looking at an email that I had received from a parent who was ecstatic over that possibility. Instead of having to take her child out of public school, who’s been doing online learning all year, that child will now be able to stay in a virtual program that will be much more viable than any charter [school] online program.
We still have online offerings for certain high school classes. That will help prepare them to be ready for that type of instruction at a college level, but that will be a choice next year if people choose the virtual academy or to come face-to-face.
Is it possible to catch students up to where they would have been without the pandemic regarding their education and social/emotional learning? If so, what are the first steps toward doing so?
A phrase that I like better is “unfinished learning” because the pandemic did keep students from being able to be exposed to a lot of materials simply because of the circumstances. We are already looking at ways to impact that. The federal government is providing stimulus funds that can help us with some programs, and we are hoping to hire retired teachers who have signed up to substitute. Instead of having them do just a regular substitute job, we’re hoping to have them work with a certain group of children on a regular basis throughout the year so that the teacher and the students can develop a relationship and help them with that learning. Our hope is to do a Jump Start program at the beginning of the fall semester to help students be better prepared for that summer gap.
We know that children have experienced tremendous issues during this time, all the way from food insecurity to no online connectivity, to isolation, even to family violence. We have to address those social/emotional issues, as well. The district is looking at providing more services along those lines.
We are hoping to expand our pre-K program. That is a huge help when we can get children at the ages of 3 or 4 and help them with learning. Our goal is for every child to be successful. We have to find the programs and the avenues. We’re also opening a new high school. We’re changing the Advanced Technology Complex to a college and career high school. We will have our first graduating class next spring. That will help students who really want to go into career fields and give them a chance to concentrate in those areas. The bottom line is that we want children to be able to go to either — go to college, have a career, go to the military — and take all kinds of measures, be creative with our programs, so that we’re addressing the needs of every child.
How will you go about serving all your constituents given that even public schools have become politicized?
Politics should not be part of schools. Children should never be politicized. One of the biggest roles that a [school board] trustee has is to advocate for children, and it doesn’t matter with which party you work. We have a great representative for our district in Austin who has been on the school board himself and understands the needs of children, and it’s important to talk to our lawmakers, but it’s also important to talk to people in the community and through service clubs so that they understand the importance of educating all of our children. It’s important to our economy, not just to the well-being of our children.
The children are our future; they’re our economic future, and we need to invest in children because someone invested in us, and our community — our country — cannot thrive without our future. We need that economic stimulus to provide for those of us as we’ve gotten older. We want nurses and doctors and people in all fields because that’s how a country and a community survive.
