Denton police vehicle
After receiving reports of a possible online threat to two Denton ISD middle schools, Denton police determined the threat was unsubstantiated.

Denton ISD spokesperson Julie Zwahr said there was a threat on social media to a "CMS" and "SMS" that several individuals thought might be a reference to Calhoun Middle School and Strickland Middle school.

Strickland letter to parents

Parents of Strickland Middle School students received a letter from Denton ISD Monday regarding a threat made online. Denton police determined the threat was unsubstantiated.

