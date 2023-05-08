After receiving reports of a possible online threat to two Denton ISD middle schools, Denton police determined the threat was unsubstantiated.
Denton ISD spokesperson Julie Zwahr said there was a threat on social media to a "CMS" and "SMS" that several individuals thought might be a reference to Calhoun Middle School and Strickland Middle school.
Out of an abundance of caution, Zwahr said police investigated the possibility that the initialism referred to the Denton ISD campuses.
Denton ISD has an anonymous reporting system, STOPit, which is where Zwahr said many of the reports originated from.
Denton police were dispatched to Calhoun Sunday night and Strickland on Monday. Cunningham said she was not sure if Denton police were dispatched to Strickland Monday in regards to the same threat. Investigators determined the threat was not substantiated.
"We take all threats seriously and are still investigating their origin," Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
Parents received a letter regarding the incident, Zwahr said.
There were reports of similar social media threats to Frisco ISD and Plano ISD campuses on Sunday and Monday. In Frisco, police found the threats were not credible and took a 13-year-old girl into custody Monday, according to The Dallas Morning News. Local Profile reported the Plano Police Department found no credible threat either.
"[The threat] was very vague," Zwahr said. "With things that are going on ... out of an abundance of caution we communicated with our families."