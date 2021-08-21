Some Denton ISD parents kept their kids home from classes Friday in protest of the district’s decision to not require masking on campuses.
The district is following Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on local mask mandates.
Other parents sent their children to in-person classes wearing black clothing in solidarity with the protest. No protest organizers, participants or supporters knew how many people took part in the demonstrations Friday.
A Denton ISD spokesperson provided incomplete data that seemed to show there were fewer absences on Friday than there were on the corresponding day in the 2019 school year, but final attendance numbers will be presented during the school board’s Tuesday meeting.
Dru Murray authored and distributed a news release on the parent group’s behalf ahead of Friday’s protest. She said there weren’t solid plans about further actions, “but I do know that they’re planning to keep up the pressure.”
DISD officials have maintained they don’t have the power to override Abbott’s executive order as other Texas school districts are attempting. Superintendent Jamie Wilson has also argued there are plenty of parents who are strongly opposed to mask mandates, so enforcement of a hypothetical mandate would be difficult if not impossible.