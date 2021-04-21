Pat Cheek, a longtime advocate for Denton and its schools, recently got to see the site that will one day hold a school named in her honor.
She learned she'd received the honor shortly before it became official at a Denton ISD school board meeting last month.
Pat Hagan Cheek Middle School will sit near the intersection of Fishtrap Road and FM1385 in eastern Denton County.
It will feed into Braswell High School and will be the district's ninth middle school.
Cheek, 81, said she moved to Denton after an older childhood friend was home during Christmas break from Texas Woman's University. Her friend insisted Cheek's mother allow her to study at TWU the next year, but her mother was adamant Cheek would have to work instead.
Her mother's friend then volunteered to pay tuition, and the rest was history.
Without that support, Cheek said she never would have met her first husband.
She went on to teach in Denton ISD for 37 years, many of which were as a substitute teacher while her children were younger.
"I became an excellent sub because I knew how to deal with kids who deal with subs," she said via Zoom Tuesday.
Cheek is perhaps best known as one of the founding members of the Denton Women's Interracial Fellowship. The group advocated for a variety of issues, including an easier integration of Denton's public schools.
More recently, Cheek helped lead the effort to get an elementary in Denton ISD named to honor her longtime friend Dorothy Adkins, another member of the interracial fellowship.
Barbara Burns, current president of the Denton school board, picked Cheek up recently to go see what the site of Pat Hagan Cheek Middle School looks like.
Cheek, speaking Tuesday, said it's just dirt now, but it was still fun to see.
Asked what she knows about the school-to-be, Cheek said "it's way the heck out there," around Prosper.
"That's Denton school district for you," she said.
Superintendent Jamie Wilson, speaking during the March 2 board meeting when the middle school's name was announced, said the school should open in time for the 2022-23 school year.
"We will be involving Mrs. Cheek in some decision-making about that, and hopefully she will be able to meet the principal and the students and really [be] a part of establishing the culture in that section of the district," Wilson said.
Cheek said the honor came as a complete surprise shortly before it was announced, and she was "more than excited."
Her children headed over to her house for dinner under the guise of checking on her after her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She said they were talking after dinner when school board member Charles Stafford called to let her know about the good news.
It's particularly impactful to her that a middle school will bear her name.
"I love middle schoolers," she said. "That was my favorite age [to teach]."