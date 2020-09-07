Denton school board members Tuesday are set to vote on a waiver granting the district an extra four weeks to transition into in-person classes.
A decision to request the waiver would not automatically institute the additional four-week transitional period, but it would give district officials the option if needed.
The district must allow students on campus who don’t have internet access or appropriate equipment to learn online.
“During the extended period being requesting with this waiver, at least some on-campus instruction must be provided each day,” according to the waiver. “The procedures used by the [district] to limit access to on-campus attendance period should be clearly communicated to families in advance.”
A vote on the waiver will come toward the end of Tuesday’s regular board meeting, after Denton ISD’s first day of widespread in-person classes.
Roughly 60.7% of district students were set to either learn face-to-face Tuesday or begin a hybrid schedule that would see them in classes Wednesday, according to a presentation in the school board’s meeting agenda.
The remaining 11,588 students were expected to continue learning online through the first grading period. Those students are learning synchronously alongside in-person peers for part of the time, as well as asynchronously, using their teachers’ provided instruction to learn at their own pace.
Board members are scheduled to vote Tuesday on the asynchronous learning plan district officials put together.
A link to watch the board meeting live will likely show up on the district’s website shortly before it begins at 6 p.m. Those wishing to address the board can do so by submitting a public comment at www.dentonisd.org/trustees by 4 p.m. Tuesday.