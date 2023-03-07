Braswell High School senior Christopher Delgado rehearses with the Legacy Jazz Band I, the top jazz ensemble at the school in Little Elm. The saxophone player is a section leader in the award-winning band.
Ten Denton ISD students are counted among Texas Music Educators Association's all-state music ensembles:
From the Braswell High School band program: Arianna Shepherd, All-State Jazz Ensemble, third chair, trumpet, studying under Director Aaron Snipes and Assistant Director Taylor Sitzman.
From the Denton High School band program: Caleb Harold, All-State Sinfonietta Orchestra, sixth chair, French horn; Leo Illari, All-State Sinfonietta Orchestra, second chair, trombone. Both study under Director Brian Wilson and Assistant Director Jesse Woolery.
From the Guyer High School orchestra program: Celine Cho, All-State Philharmonic Orchestra, violin 1; Audrey Lee, All-State Philharmonic Orchestra, violin 1. They study under Director Michelle Hanlon and Assistant Director Sarah Wright.
From the Guyer band program: Cale Golden, All-State 6A Concert Band, fifth chair, B flat clarinet. He studies under Director Rob Myers and Assistant Director Mikaela Pyle.
From the Guyer choir program: Aiden Daniel, All-State Tenor Bass Choir, bass 1; Maxwell Douglas, All-State Mixed Choir, bass 2. They study under Director Katherine Engle and Assistant Director Tyler Fox.
From the Ryan High School choir program: Favour Ayeni, All-State Treble Choir, alto 2; Jack Bowman, All-State Tenor Bass Choir, tenor 2. They study under Director David Rives and Assistant Director Sam Kats.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.