Braswell High School senior Christopher Delgado rehearses with the Legacy Jazz Band I, the top jazz ensemble at the school in Little Elm. The saxophone player is a section leader in the award-winning band.

Ten Denton ISD students are counted among Texas Music Educators Association's all-state music ensembles:

  • From the Braswell High School band program: Arianna Shepherd, All-State Jazz Ensemble, third chair, trumpet, studying under Director Aaron Snipes and Assistant Director Taylor Sitzman.
  • From the Denton High School band program: Caleb Harold, All-State Sinfonietta Orchestra, sixth chair, French horn; Leo Illari, All-State Sinfonietta Orchestra, second chair, trombone. Both study under Director Brian Wilson and Assistant Director Jesse Woolery.
  • From the Guyer High School orchestra program: Celine Cho, All-State Philharmonic Orchestra, violin 1; Audrey Lee, All-State Philharmonic Orchestra, violin 1. They study under Director Michelle Hanlon and Assistant Director Sarah Wright.
  • From the Guyer band program: Cale Golden, All-State 6A Concert Band, fifth chair, B flat clarinet. He studies under Director Rob Myers and Assistant Director Mikaela Pyle.
  • From the Guyer choir program: Aiden Daniel, All-State Tenor Bass Choir, bass 1; Maxwell Douglas, All-State Mixed Choir, bass 2. They study under Director Katherine Engle and Assistant Director Tyler Fox.
  • From the Ryan High School choir program: Favour Ayeni, All-State Treble Choir, alto 2; Jack Bowman, All-State Tenor Bass Choir, tenor 2. They study under Director David Rives and Assistant Director Sam Kats.

