Denton ISD board members have taken the next step toward widening East McKinney Street near Ryan High School.
Board members on Tuesday unanimously approved a small land sale to the city of Denton for the construction, which will bring the district $21,788.
The bulk of that money from the city is for the land itself. The remaining $2,822 is to compensate the district for the temporary construction easement.
An earlier city offer would have seen the sale of a larger piece of land, which would have led to the removal of Ryan High's marquee.
Construction in the area began in July and was originally expected to conclude in November 2021. The street's current two lanes will be expanded into a four-lane divided roadway.
The board's approval on the project came concurrently with the approval of nine other items in Tuesday night's consent agenda. Financially, the roadwork resolution was minuscule compared with some of the other projects to which the board allocated funds.
Four of the items called for more than $1.5 million in funds for new staff computers, fiber infrastructure for the district's new technology building, and two new playgrounds.