Vehicle stuck in snow

Heavy thundersleet caught a driver by surprise on Jan. 30 when their vehicle got stuck on a hill on Woodland Street in north Denton. Denton ISD canceled four and a half days of school due to icy roads. 

 Al Key/For the DRC

Denton ISD announced it will use two of its scheduled makeup days to make up for time lost in the freeze that closed campuses two weeks ago, leaving some heated about the decision.

The district also announced it would extend three scheduled half-days to full days. Administrators will discuss the impact the freeze had on class times during the school board meeting on Tuesday evening.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
1
2