Denton ISD announced it will use two of its scheduled makeup days to make up for time lost in the freeze that closed campuses two weeks ago, leaving some heated about the decision.
The district also announced it would extend three scheduled half-days to full days. Administrators will discuss the impact the freeze had on class times during the school board meeting on Tuesday evening.
Officials said the district had decided to use Feb. 20 — Presidents Day, which was previously a school holiday — and Friday, April 7, as weather makeup days. Half-days originally scheduled for March 22, April 19 and May 19 are now extended to full days.
The makeup days allow the district to address lost instructional time on both A and B schedules, which structure high school classes in 90-minute periods on some days and 60-minute blocks on the others.
The news irritated some families in the district, some of whom criticized the district for choosing the first of the makeup days so soon, when many families and teachers had planned to travel.
"We know this inconveniences our families in the district, and we hate that inconvenience. But this is about making up that instructional time, which, honestly, is the right thing to do," said Julie Zwahr, Denton ISD's communications chief. "This option prevents us from making up days during spring break or extending the year after Memorial Day in May. While we know the changes may present an inconvenience for some families, we wanted them to have as much notice as possible."
Zwahr said the district made changes to the calendar to keep students from being in a deficit in instructional time. The state requires Texas public school students to complete 75,600 minutes of instructional time. Zwahr said Denton administrators are working with state officials to make sure they resolve the hours of lost class time.
"We have been working within the Texas Education Agency guidelines regarding the number of missed instructional days, and we continue to reach out to them for guidance," she said. "Our priority is making up the time and addressing the loss of learning. When it comes to instructional time, we want to catch our students up quickly and address the continuity of learning."
In terms of instructional time, the calendar changes add up to three and a half makeup days.
Denton ISD closed campuses halfway through the day on Monday, Jan. 30, when sleet blanketed the area. Schools ended up staying closed through Friday, Feb. 3.
"They missed four and a half days," Zwahr said.
Ashley Gawron has a child attending a Denton ISD campus and is an elementary school teacher in the district's booming U.S. Highway 380 corridor. She said she had planned to spend the Feb. 20 holiday celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband. They had already booked their travel and accommodations.
"As soon as the schedule got released, I panicked, you know?" Gawron said. "I went online and I got a sub, but I have to use one of my personal days for that. This is my sixth year of teaching, and all six years he and I have gone away for this weekend. And all six years it's been just a paid holiday."
Gawron said the district has had more difficulty finding substitute teachers recently, and she worries that her trip might give the other teachers on her team more work.
"I've actually been at this school for eight years, first as a staff member, then as a paraprofessional, and now I've been in the classroom for six years," she said. "This is hands down the worst year of my career when it comes to getting coverage for classes and substitutes. There's an incredible shortage of subs."
If no substitute teacher is available, Gawron said the class has to be divided up and placed with other teachers. So that teacher has six or seven more students on top of their class of about 20 students.
"That's a lot for the teachers on your team," she said. "It's really hard."
Denton ISD has scheduled inclement weather days in March or April for several years.
"Some years we’ve had to use the days and other times we have not," Zwahr said. "Unfortunately, this year, by missing four and a half consecutive days, we will have to use it."
On the district's announcement posted on Facebook, some commenters asked why the district hadn't applied for waivers to eliminate some of the makeup days. Others noticed that nearby districts had arranged their calendars so that the freeze didn't require any makeup days.
"It's my understanding that in order to apply for the waiver, districts must use two inclement weather makeup days," Zwahr said. "Again, we are in contact with TEA seeking guidance."
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.