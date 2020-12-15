Former President Woodrow Wilson's name will not be attached to the replacement campus for Denton ISD's Woodrow Wilson Elementary, which will instead be known as Nette Shultz Elementary School.
The unanimous decision came after Denton ISD school board members spent nearly three hours in closed session Tuesday night, presumably spending time on a multitude of issues not related to the school's name.
Board members didn't publicly discuss the change at all before unanimously approving it.
The name change comes at a convenient time for the district as the replacement campus is set to open in time for the 2021-22 school year. The names will officially switch on July 1, 2021, according to the motion approved Tuesday.
The elementary school was built in 1960 and named after a suggestion submitted by Nette Shultz, who donated the land for the building, according to the school district's website. Shultz is also the namesake for nearby Nette Shultz park.
Other districts in recent years have made the decision to remove Wilson's name from buildings. He was president during World War I, but his legacy as a segregationist follows his name.
Board members revisited Denton ISD's naming policy for district facilities back in September. At the time, Superintendent Jamie Wilson referenced the district's commitment to promoting equity when naming facilities.
"The renaming of Robert E. Lee Elementary School to Alice Alexander Elementary School is one example of that," he said at the time.
Board members in November 2017 unanimously voted to rename the school in honor of Alexander, the city’s first Black principal and a Denton ISD employee of 45 years.
District officials have previously expressed a desire to name buildings after folks who have had a positive impact on Denton ISD and surrounding communities.
District spokesperson Julie Zwahr told board members Tuesday night the district has roughly 75 names banked after suggestions from community members over the years. In addition to the elementary name change, Denton ISD has several new facilities that will open their doors in the coming years.
Those include a new agricultural facility, a technology building and the district's ninth middle school, to name a few.