Denton ISD stopped livestreaming its board meetings without any direct, formal notice to the public in time for its meeting Tuesday night.
Four hours ahead of Tuesday's meeting, no public notice had been posted to the district's website where other news, such as new hires, graduation ceremonies and public comment submissions for board meetings, are collected.
The district had livestreamed its meetings from it first prolonged campus closures in March 2020 until the most recent meeting ahead of Tuesday, which was on May 11.
Denton ISD previously recorded meetings that were held only in person and then would post those recordings online later in the week of the meeting.
Prior to the pandemic, in-person meetings rarely had more than a handful of non-district employees in attendance, and almost never for the meeting's entirety.
In contrast, some livestreamed meetings brought dozens or hundreds of viewers.
When asked Tuesday why the district wouldn't continue to livestream meetings, Derrick Jackson, a district spokesperson, said livestreaming had never been a long-term plan. He said he didn't think cost was a factor in the move away from livestreaming meetings.
When asked how the district had notified the public, he sent a screenshot of "an internal memo" sent to staff and parents in May.
The memo, in part, notified employees that, effective June 7, mask-wearing would be optional, visitors would be allowed on campus and facility rentals would be available soon.
It made no mention of board meetings.
Jackson said the memo was an indicator that Denton ISD was returning to "pre-COVID conditions," but there are several remnants of pandemic protocols that will continue into this next school year. The district's planned virtual K-8 academy is just one such example.