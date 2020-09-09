Superintendent Jamie Wilson mentioned Woodrow Wilson Elementary School this week when discussing Denton ISD’s school naming and renaming processes.
Those wishing to suggest names can do so online through the district’s website.
The district accepts naming suggestions for buildings year-round, but the Denton school board took time during Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the kind of person it wants to see honored with a building in their name.
A portion of the naming form presented Tuesday reads: “Please note facilities will generally be named for deceased persons who have made a significant contribution to society as may be deemed appropriate by the board, streets or geographic areas within the district, or historical sites.”
Superintendent Wilson mentioned the board’s recent steps toward naming buildings after people who have made strides along equity lines.
“The renaming of Robert E. Lee Elementary School to Alice Alexander Elementary School is one example of that,” he said.
Board members in November 2017 unanimously voted to rename the building in honor of Alexander, the city’s first Black principal and a Denton ISD employee of 45 years.
Wilson pointed out that Denton ISD has a new technology building, an agricultural science center, the ninth middle school and the 25th elementary school to consider names for, while also revisiting existing buildings. He acknowledged recent community discussion around Wilson Elementary, named after the country’s 28th president.
Woodrow Wilson served as president during World War I, but some have called for his name to be removed from public buildings in light of actions that some consider racist. Dallas ISD grappled with those calls this past summer, according to the The Dallas Morning News.
“If we consider renaming Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, this is probably the right time to do it since they’re moving into their new building next fall,” the superintendent said Tuesday.
Several board members, without referring to Wilson Elementary by name, spoke about the importance of looking to local community leaders when selecting names.
Board member Jim Alexander said the public education system in Texas doesn’t do enough to teach civics and civic culture, but perhaps the best place to start is by showing students what that means in action.
“In other words,” he said, “the best civic education is to see government and governance like it really should be.”
Fellow board member Jeanetta Smith said she hopes the district is able to select local teachers and principals who are on the ground helping students: “I think those are the ones we need to honor when we start talking about the name on the school.”
In other action
Board members unanimously passed a waiver request to the Texas Education Agency allowing the district to prolong the transition period to in-person learning.
The district is not required to use the ability, but board members had to approve it to have the option.
Board members did not discuss the item before voting on it at the end of Tuesday’s board meeting.