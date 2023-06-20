190213_drc_stock_DISD_6.JPG
Denton ISD's J.W. "Bill" Giese Professional Support Services Building

 Jeff Woo/DRC

It's not all bad news for Denton ISD's budget for the 2023-24 school year, but officials have already made cuts since the 88th Texas Legislature's regular session failed to produce any bills that would give teachers raises or bump up the state's allotment for Texas students. 

Lawmakers deadlocked over school vouchers in the most promising funding legislation last session. Denton ISD joined other Texas school districts in a "Mayday press conference" on May 1, but their pleas couldn't move the wedge between state House representatives and senators. In March, the state's legislative budget board estimated that, when adjusted for inflation, current school funding is at 2014 levels. 

