Mask wearing and other social distancing measures will remain in place in Denton ISD at least through the end of the school year.
The decision came after a unanimous vote Tuesday night by Denton school board members.
The vote was the last action taken by board members before they broke into closed session shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Members didn’t discuss the action before their unanimous vote, but district officials have previously discussed on-campus safety and funding as significant factors for keeping existing pandemic safety policies.
For instance, Denton ISD would lose a significant amount of funding from the state if students moved to online learning because mask policies went away. Likewise, funding also would trickle away if the thousands of students currently learning remotely didn’t return to the district in the coming school year.
That is why the district is creating a K-8 virtual academy as a standalone campus with dedicated administrators and staffers to teach students who won’t be comfortable with in-person classes come the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Board members unanimously approved Caleb Leath, current principal at Wilson Elementary School, to head the new virtual academy come next school year.
Leath will now be able to begin vetting staff for that program to get things ready for the fall.
He was previously assistant principal of Nelson Elementary School for three years before moving to Wilson Elementary in 2012, where he was promoted to principal two years later.