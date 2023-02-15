School counselors at three campuses in Denton ISD earned statewide recognition for outstanding service to students.
The three campuses are McNair and Sam Houston elementary schools and Rodriguez Middle School.
The counselors are designated Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas, an award that is sponsored by the Texas School Counselor Association, a division of the Texas Counseling Association.
Deanne Harrup is the counselor at McNair. Lacy Fraser is the counselor at Houston. At Rodriguez Middle School, Stephani Mohom is the lead counselor, and Michael Rooney is the impact counselor — someone who provides crisis intervention and psycho-educational services
The association selects schools for the honor when those campus counselors show continual improvement, leadership and engagement, and focus their expertise and talent through programs in students’ academic, personal, social and career development.
National School Counseling Week was Feb. 6-10. The award winners were set to be recognized at the state association's Professional School Counselor Conference, which concluded Tuesday in Round Rock.
“These schools have shown the effectiveness of strong counseling programs that contribute to student success and development,” said TSCA President Jennifer Akins, the senior director of guidance and counseling in McKinney ISD. “School counselors who earn this designation have documented the importance of their programs and the positive impact they have on students’ lives and education. We are proud to honor these schools and their great counselors.”
Denton ISD Director of Counseling Services Amy Lawrence said she is proud of the counselors.
"They truly go above and beyond, and they are always looking for ways to improve their programs," Lawrence said in a statement.
Across the state, 275 campuses in 46 school districts earned the recognition this year.
— Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales
