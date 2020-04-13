Instead of the normal numeric or letter grade system, Denton ISD announced Monday its teachers would begin grading students on a modified pass/fail system.
The University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University previously announced similar optional models for students.
Beginning Monday, middle and high school students will receive one of three determinations for their classes: pass/showing progress, did not pass, missing.
Students who earned a grade below 70 in the most recent grading period might have the opportunity to "demonstrate proficiency and earn credit for the semester," according to the district's announcement.
Advanced Placement, embedded dual-credit and International Baccalaureate programs will be graded in the same way as traditional courses.
Grading for dual-credit courses through a local college or university will be determined at the discretion of the school administering the classes.
Elementary students will not be judged on the same scale. Instead, those students will receive personalized comments from their teachers on their report cards.
Advanced Placement exams for college credit are scheduled to begin in mid-May. International Baccalaureate exams scheduled for April 30 and May 22 have been canceled, and students will be given a diploma or certificate based upon their "standard of work," according to the program's website.
The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness tests, more commonly known as STAAR, for 2020 were canceled in mid-March.