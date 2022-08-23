Denton ISD librarian Kelly Born speaks during an open comment session at the Denton school board’s meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted 4-1 Tuesday night to disapprove the Denton County Appraisal District’s 2023 budget. DCAD’s budget would increase Denton ISD’s contribution from $1.9 million to $2.1 million.
The Denton ISD school board voted 4-1 Tuesday night to disapprove the Denton County Appraisal District’s proposed budget.
The district’s resolution of disapproval made it the 31st taxing body to vote against the appraisal district’s proposed $18 million spending plan, effectively voiding it and sending the appraisal district back to the drawing board to plan a new budget. The school district’s vote helped trigger a clause in the Texas property tax code requiring an appraisal district to plan a new budget if a majority of participating taxing units disapprove the first spending proposal.
“It’s hard to know what’s going to happen,” said Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson, just before the board went into closed session. “For all anyone knows, they could come back to us with a bigger budget. We just don’t know.”
School board members Sheryl English, Patricia Sosa-Sánchez and Barbara Burns and board President Mia Price voted for the resolution, while Jim Alexander voted for it. Two board members, Charles Stafford and Amy Bundgus, were absent from the meeting. Stafford also serves as vice chair of the appraisal district’s Board of Directors.
During their Aug. 9 meeting, school board members lamented the state of the appraisal district’s budget planning, pointing to years of problems with getting budget data they need to determine the coming school year’s budget. Board members acknowledged the appraisal district’s staffing shortages, but said they need property value data in a timely matter to plan an adequate budget.
The resolution enumerates the school district’s top grievances: DCAD didn’t have a budget in time for the school district’s July 25 deadline; Denton ISD’s portion of the appraisal district’s budget rose from $1.9 million this fiscal year to a proposed $2.1 million for next year; and the lack of certified property values forced the school district to send a DCAD estimate to the Texas Education Agency to determine the maximum compressed tax rate for Denton ISD.
Sending an estimate in place of certified values means Denton ISD risks losing revenue, something leaders of the fast-growing district want to avoid as the need for new schools, facilities and properties increases along U.S. Highway 380.
“I think it really gives me pause for one governing group to tell another governing group that we don’t approve of this,” said Price, who appeared hesitant to take a hard line with the appraisal district. “... However I do feel a vote of no confidence is needed at this point because, quite honestly, this has been going on for several years. They’ve had ample opportunity to remedy this. And I think things are in place where remedies are trying to be up on that. But it’s a great financial peril to our district. I just feel like a message needs to be sent.”
Sosa-Sánchez and Burns said the school district needs a clearer financial picture to plan a budget. School leaders are already trying to balance the needs of surging growth with aging facilities. Throughout the summer, board members have insisted that district monies benefit students as much as possible, even as poorer, smaller school districts across the state rely on the bounty that districts like Denton ISD seem to reap as housing springs up and values spike. But, Wilson has said repeatedly, when Denton ISD taxpayers send more tax money to their government, the state usually carves up those dollars and sends them to districts with smaller or shrinking tax bases.
The resolution also spelled out an unanswered question that Denton ISD sees in the DCAD budget: accountability. The appraisal district hasn’t explained how the increased payments would be used to remedy the chronic issues plaguing the appraisal district, the resolution says.
Alexander said he couldn’t vote for the resolution.
“I understand very much the sentiments that have been expressed,” he said. “And I would pick up, particularly, your point that I’m very uncomfortable with one governmental unit trying to overly correct another governmental unit.”
Though he was squeamish about appearing to overreach, Alexander said he didn’t find DCAD’s budget unreasonable.
“I honestly believe that the proposed budget is appropriate, and is what’s really needed for the appraisal district to move forward,” Alexander said. “I understand that if we vote to disapprove, that means [DCAD’s budget] can probably not be approved, and that they will have to come back within 30 days for another budget proposal.”
He said school district leaders shouldn’t expect a new DCAD budget to satisfy them.
“My hunch is that it will be very, very similar to the one that we have before us tonight,” Alexander said. “And that’s going to delay them another 30 days at least in moving forward with hiring new personnel that I believe they really need in order to achieve their stated objectives. It’s a tough problem.”
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.