Denton ISD librarian Kelly Born speaks during an open comment session at the Denton school board’s meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted 4-1 Tuesday night to disapprove the Denton County Appraisal District’s 2023 budget. DCAD’s budget would increase Denton ISD’s contribution from $1.9 million to $2.1 million.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

The Denton ISD school board voted 4-1 Tuesday night to disapprove the Denton County Appraisal District’s proposed budget.

The district’s resolution of disapproval made it the 31st taxing body to vote against the appraisal district’s proposed $18 million spending plan, effectively voiding it and sending the appraisal district back to the drawing board to plan a new budget. The school district’s vote helped trigger a clause in the Texas property tax code requiring an appraisal district to plan a new budget if a majority of participating taxing units disapprove the first spending proposal.

