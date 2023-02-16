The Denton ISD school board spent some sweat over a proposed wellness clinic before approving it this week.

Six of the seven school board members ultimately cast a vote for the proposed agreement to have a Concentra clinic in the district provide primary care, screenings and care for employees on workers' compensation. The proposed clinic would be located inside the former Denton High School athletic complex and would cost $1 million.

