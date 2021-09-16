Denton High School's Thursday "Purple Out" pep rally is going to happen after all after campus administrators and Denton police determined earlier reported threats were false.
Principal Joel Hays told parents via email Thursday morning the pep rally wouldn't take place after a vague report of threats.
A follow-up email sent to parents at 2:15 p.m. Thursday announced the investigation into those threats determined them to be false.
"The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to us and we wanted to assure you that at no time was there a danger to our campus nor were our students or staff in harm’s way," Hays wrote in the second email.
Both emails included the assurance there was no danger to students or staffers on campus.
"This morning a student reported that a threat to our campus was posted on a popular social media platform," Hays wrote initially. "While the threats have not been verified by the Denton Police Dept., know that we are currently working through details and an investigation."
Julie Zwahr, a Denton ISD spokesperson, said details about the threat, social media platform used, process by which the district determined there was never any danger and identity of the person who made the threat were all under investigation by Denton High administrators and the Denton Police Department.
"At this point there has been little or no effect on the learning environment on campus today," Zwahr said via email Thursday afternoon.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers were on the scene and found the threats were unsubstantiated.
Every Denton ISD high school has at least two officers assigned to them by default.
Beckwith confirmed that a student reported seeing a threat posted on Snapchat. She said officers hadn't seen the video by Thursday afternoon, so it wasn't clear what exact threats were made or who had made them.
The campus was not locked down, and classes proceeded as normal throughout the day.
Zwahr said the community fair scheduled to take place in front of the Denton High campus would proceed as planned, as would Thursday's night's football game against Ryan High School.
