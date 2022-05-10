Denton ISD
Denton ISD's Dennis E. Stephens Central Services Building

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Denton ISD received "a random phone call" about a rumored threat on the Denton High School campus Tuesday morning and briefly locked down the campus. 

In an email to Denton High parents and families, Principal Joel Hays explained what led to the security measure.

"The lockdown lasted only 20 minutes and then class resumed on our normal schedule," Hays said in the note to families. 

Hays said local law enforcement investigated thoroughly and found the threat was "non-credible."

 

