University of North Texas professors were told Wednesday to consider ways to bring their courses online.
While local administrators weighed their options, colleges and universities across the country were announcing the suspension of classes.
An online petition calling for UNT to suspend classes had gained more than 5,000 signatures by midafternoon Wednesday.
Spokespeople for Texas Woman's University, North Central Texas College, Denton ISD and UNT said Wednesday that officials were closely watching the spread of COVID-19 but had not made a decision to suspend classes.
As of Wednesday morning, the Texas Department of State Health Services had reported 21 confirmed cases of the virus in Texas. Six of those people live in counties neighboring Denton County.
An additional 11 people with the virus are being held at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio after being evacuated from either China's Hubei province or a cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan.
Directives sent to UNT professors called on them to develop alternate ways of teaching their courses to minimize large gatherings, but they made clear not all classes could be taught online.
Guidance also suggested that conferences, workshops and other large events be postponed through the remainder of the semester.
Unlike TWU and UNT, which are currently on spring break, NCTC doesn't go on break until this coming week. Elizabeth Abu, a spokeswoman for NCTC, said campuses will close one day early for the break. Classes aren't typically held on Friday, so students will be largely unaffected.
Guidance from the Texas Education Agency to public and private schools reaffirmed local control over whether to close campuses to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The agency also strongly recommended school districts use time during spring break to "deep clean facilities."
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, announced during a press conference Wednesday that COVID-19 was now considered a pandemic.
"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly," he said, according to a transcript. "It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death."
According to the same transcript, the director-general pointed more toward "alarming levels of inaction" on the part of some affected countries: "We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: All countries can still change the course of this pandemic."