New school, first day

Students start the first day of classes at Pat Hagan Cheek Middle School in Prosper. The school is the third middle school in the Braswell attendance zone.

 Courtesy photo/Denton ISD

Aside from a few stray school buses pulling up to the front of Denton ISD’s brand new middle school instead of stopping in the bus lane behind the school, the crew at Pat Hagan Cheek Middle School almost seemed as if they had rehearsed the opening of the district’s ninth middle school.

“Come on, Mom!” a staffer shouted at a woman as she inched toward the student drop-off spot, windmilling one arm toward herself. “You’re almost there! Just a little more!”

A teacher with a legacy
Pat Hagan Cheek is pictured at her home at Fairhaven Denton Assisted Living on Tuesday. Denton ISD named its ninth middle school after Cheek, a longtime middle school teacher in the district.

