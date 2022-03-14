Now that the Denton ISD K-8 Virtual Academy is closing in on a successful first year, Principal Caleb Leath wants parents to know the all-remote, tuition-free program is ready for next year’s students to apply.
Leath said he’s hoping an additional 250 students enroll in the virtual school for the 2022-23 year.
The virtual academy opened last year, and the students helped choose the mascot — the Spiders. (“Because we learn and grow on the web,” Leath told the school board at a recent meeting.)
Leath, who left the commercial airline cockpit to work in education, said Denton ISD had been considering a virtual school for a while. When the pandemic caused a tectonic shift in public schools, Leath said, the virtual academy moved to the front burner.
“What we do here at the academy is a blend of what we call synchronous learning and asynchronous learning,” Leath said. “Synchronous learning is that face-to-face, traditional model of schooling — traditional in that you have your small groups and you have a teacher and students in the environment together, communicating. Asynchronous learning is when student work on class material on their own.”
What’s the K-8 Virtual Academy like? Leath said students get a school-issued Chromebook (but they can use their own computer or the family laptop, too), then log on to the virtual classroom at an appointed time. The students are in a Zoom class, and work through lessons with their teacher and class. Homework and tests are submitted online, and students work in small groups and ask questions online.
Parent-teacher meetings happen online, too. Leath said parents have said they love being able to access their children’s lesson plans, their homework and progress with a few clicks of a mouse.
The virtual academy does require families to have internet service and an adult who will be present in the student’s home during the school day.
“What we’ve found is that from K through fifth grade, parents are more involved,” he said. “On the middle school level, we’re finding that the more involved parents are, the better the students perform.”
While students log on from home, the academy’s teachers gather in a row of temporary buildings on the grounds of the LaGrone Academy, the district’s vocational and technology campus.
For the first time, enrollment is open to students who live outside of the school district — but families should be within driving distance. “They do have to come into Denton once or twice a month to pick up materials,” Leath said.
There’s no cap on numbers for enrollment, which will close at the end of March.
“We’ll build the program based on the number of students that apply,” he said.
The virtual model is staffed like the in-person model, with a single teacher working with about 22 students. The teaching staff can teach up to 30 students in a class.
“The student that tends to work well in the virtual environment is self-motivated, has that inner drive to be successful, values education and they enjoy learning in a very small group,” Leath said. “There’s no denying that face-to-face is the best model for a majority of students. But remote is the best model for some students.”
Virtual learning doesn’t have the traditional lunches or recess. Leath said the academy launched interest-oriented online clubs, and teachers have found that students gather voluntarily for slam poetry club, rock painting, esports and a Pokemon Go group.
In its first year, Leath said he thinks the academy has already set a pace for ambitious students. He said he’s been impressed by what he’s seen in the first school year.
“Our students have learned how to advocate for themselves,” he said. “Nobody is spoon-feeding them — they are learning independent study habits. That’s not something I was expecting, and that made a big impression on me.”
He was equally impressed with what he’s seen his teachers achieve.
“Their ability to quickly connect with their students, that has been wonderful to see,” Leath said. “They know if their kids are having a good day or if they’re having a bad day. Students can log on early, and the teachers can really see how they’re doing. We’ve got a good group of teachers here.”