WHAT'S IN A FREE LUNCH?

To be reimbursed for meals, Denton ISD has to offer a selection of at least three of five groups:

meat or a meat alternate

vegetables*

fruit*

bread and grains

milk

Cafeterias in the district use a practice of offering components rather than serving them. Students choose the food they want. In order for their meal to qualify as a free or reduced lunch, students have to choose an item from at least three of those groups.

*for a meal to be reimbursed, one of student's components has to be at least a half-cup of fruit or vegetables.