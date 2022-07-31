As the 2022-23 school year approaches, families who need free and reduced lunches for their students have to apply to qualify once more. A congressional provision that made the free and reduced lunch program universal last school year has expired.
Courtesy photo/Denton ISD
A congressional provision let Denton ISD students have universal free lunch last school year, but that program has now expired.
The congressional funding that helped Denton ISD offer free breakfast and lunch for all students on all campuses expired in June. That means that families who need free or reduced-price meals for their children and teens have to apply to qualify for the program.
While families can apply at any time when their economic situation calls for it, district officials are encouraging parents and guardians to apply for the program starting Monday, Aug. 1. Families can apply using the School Cafe portal, available on the web or through a smartphone app.
Families who don't have access to a smartphone or computer can apply at the Child Nutrition Program office at 1303 N. Elm St.
"It takes about 10 days to process the applications," said Liz Raftery, director of the district's Child Nutrition Department. "It generally does not take us that long. Usually within a couple of days, we've processed that application and we notify the family via email or a letter sent to their home. And the parents can always call us to verify whether they've been approved or not. But it generally takes us a couple of days. Especially the beginning of the year because we're inundated with applications. ... No child will be turned away because of an inability to pay. Every child will be fed."
Children who are already enrolled in benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Medicaid can be automatically enrolled in free and reduced lunch benefits, Raftery said.
Children who aren't enrolled in those programs can still be eligible. To qualify for free or reduced meals, families are evaluated according to income and household side. A family with one child qualifies for free meals if the household brings in $17,667 annually or less. A family of two must bring in more than an annual income of less than $33,874 to qualify for benefits. For a household of eight, the maximum annual income is capped at $86,266.
Over the last school year, Denton ISD child nutrition officials said they were shocked at the numbers of students who participated in the universal free breakfast and lunch program, offered through a congressional spending initiative for the 2021-22 year.
In the 2019-20 school year, the district served an average of 6,323 breakfasts and 15,977 lunches a day, with food being parceled and bagged for families to pick up while they were staying at home during the pandemic. In the 2020-21 school year, the year that in-person school attendance was most impacted by the pandemic, the numbers dropped to an average 5,711 breakfasts and 11,691 lunches a day.
Last year, with schools returning to in-person instruction and the congressional provision for universal free breakfasts and lunches, the numbers soared, Raftery said. The district served 8,086 breakfasts and 18,724 lunches on average each day in 2021-22.
By the end of the school year, the district had served 1.4 million breakfasts and 3.3 million lunches.
"Probably the biggest surprise we had was the amount of kids we fed," Raftery said. "We had tremendous participation, which obviously showed us there was a tremendous need during that school year. I mean, I think there's still a need, but I think just the volume of meals we served was tremendous for us."
The number of students and the volume of meals served suggests that there might be needy families who not only don't apply to qualify, but might not know there is a program to feed their children and teens. The number of meals served could indicate that the application might be a barrier to qualifying eligible students.
"That would be a correct assumption," Raftery said.
Raftery reiterated that campuses don't turn students away from the cafeteria.
"We do have a charge policy that allows them to charge up to five breakfasts and five lunch meals," she said. "And during that time, we do communicate with families about low balances, about their balance being low or their balance being negative. And we try to work with them. If we kind of see that they are moving past that policy we have in place, we don't turn away students. We try to work with that family to see if maybe we can get them qualified for the program, or find out what their situation is. But all students are fed."
Raftery said donors do sometimes pay off negative balances for specific students, and donors and groups sometimes give money to the Child Nutrition Program to pay off negative balances or to add money to student lunch accounts. Donors are welcome to give at any time by calling the program at 940-369-0270.
"There is a lot of generosity out there," Raftery said.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.