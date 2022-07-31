The congressional funding that helped Denton ISD offer free breakfast and lunch for all students on all campuses expired in June. That means that families who need free or reduced-price meals for their children and teens have to apply to qualify for the program.

While families can apply at any time when their economic situation calls for it, district officials are encouraging parents and guardians to apply for the program starting Monday, Aug. 1. Families can apply using the School Cafe portal, available on the web or through a smartphone app. 

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!