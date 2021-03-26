Only two of the four candidates to file for the Place 2 seat on the Denton ISD school board were still in the race ahead of early voting.
Sheryl English and Amy Bundgus are campaigning to secure the seat being vacated by longtime board member Jeanetta Smith, who withdrew her candidacy after filing. The election is May 1.
Smith was appointed in 2006 to the seat left vacant by her husband’s death. She was first elected in 2009 and has retained the seat ever since. Her term is set to expire this summer.
All places on the Denton school board are at-large, meaning all eligible voters within the district can vote in each race.
Both Bundgus and English were asked the same three questions. Their responses have been lightly edited for clarity, and their responses have been ordered to match how they will appear on the ballot.
Early voting begins April 19 and concludes April 27. The last day to register to vote in the election is April 1.
Sheryl English
Age: 57
Raised in: Los Angeles. Moved to Denton in 2002.
Education: Current student at Texas Woman’s University studying government with an emphasis in political science.
Experience: Denton Public School Foundation board member, Denton ISD 2013 and 2018 bond committees, campus leadership member for Guyer High School, Guyer High Parent Teacher Student Association member, Parent Teacher Association council member for Denton, chair of the Denton Housing Authority board, chair of the Denton Police Academy Advisory Committee, Denton Chamber of Commerce member, DISD bond progress committee member, United Way board workforce success leadership committee member, DISD safety committee member, member of Denton County’s ad hoc committee that sought community input on how to provide context to the since-removed Confederate monument.
Website: sherylforschoolboard.com
What role should remote learning have in Denton ISD moving forward?
I think it was a good pivot considering the circumstances that none of us have ever lived through a pandemic before or been through a pandemic before, so it was a good alternate, and I think it’s a good alternate if kids learn better remotely. It’s a good alternate to have. It seems like it would also be a good alternate to have if kids didn’t want to go to in-person classes for whatever reason — medical, or what have you. I find that I’m more successful when I’m in person, but I don’t think it’s something that we should discontinue. I think we can just add it as another way to reach our kids if we’re not able to reach them in person.
Board members rarely vote against the majority. Do you see that trend continuing if you’re elected?
I can’t really speak on if they vote against or vote for because I don’t know what the subject is. I’ll take all matters into consideration, and if it makes sense for the district, if it makes sense for whatever the subject matter is, then I have to vote my convictions and vote what’s best for the district because trustees are definitely policymakers, and we oversee the district. I wouldn’t know until I’m in that seat and [know] what the subject is.
How do you see the role of the Denton ISD school board and that of board members?
I think it’s a very important role because we implement policy. At the same time, I think it’s good for the board members, myself personally — as you can see, I’m very involved in the community, and I’d like to say that because I like to have my ear to the community and to the parents. As a parent of three Denton ISD graduates, I still talk to parents and hear what’s going on, so I think that helps us make our best decisions when we’re policymakers. Just getting different perspectives, and I think that’s something I definitely can offer.
I feel that education is a partnership between the parents, the teachers and our district, and in order to have successful children, we definitely have to have the best and brightest in our educators, and just as important as our children are the teachers that we entrust to educate them. And so I also want to make sure ... that we support our teachers and make sure they have the tools that they need to continue to make our kids the best and brightest.
Amy Bundgus
Age: 48
Raised in: Rice County, Minnesota. Moved to Denton ISD in 2009.
Education: Drake University, bachelor’s in political science with minors in economics and sociology, 1994.
Experience: 16-year corporate career, five years of which have been in learning and leadership development.
Website: amyfordentonisd.bundg.us
What role should remote learning have in Denton ISD moving forward?
I think there’s definitely opportunity and room for remote learning for those parents and families that select that option. Remote learning is definitely part of the future of learning, and it’s something that we all need to be aware of, and the district needs to be able to respond to it and provide a robust remote learning option.
I will say, however, that after the last year we’ve definitely seen that many of our children thrive in environments that offer in-person learning. And so I’ve been very adamant and very vocal in support of those kids and those families that need and want that environment for them to have that environment. I think we’ve seen over the past year concerns — not just locally but nationally — over children struggling not only with learning and having some setbacks from the lack of in-person opportunities, but also we’ve seen some other problems that have arisen as far as mental health concerns for our kids: suicide, addiction, food challenges, food insecurities and things of that nature; potential abusive situations. So I think we need to have online offerings because it’s important for where our future is going, but I think kids being in the classroom is and can be an ideal scenario for their learning, growth and potential.
Board members rarely vote against the majority. Do you see that trend continuing if you’re elected?
The theme for my campaign is “A Voice for Families in the Future,” and I take that phrase very literally. I have a child in the district right now … and I want to represent those parents’ voices because I understand the concerns that many parents have. A vote for me would be a vote for the voice of the parent coming into the meeting and asking those questions that are on the minds of the families in our community.
I think what can happen is a lot of the things that the board votes on have been topics and issues that have been investigated and have been under consideration for a while, and sometimes I think what we see is the final vote is the end result of all those questions being asked over a period of time. That having been said, my voice is not one that will be a rubber stamp on anything. My voice is one that will continue to ask questions until the end, and a final vote would be about what is best for our families and our students, because at the end of the day that’s what it’s all about. So that might mean a vote against the majority if that’s what I feel is best for what I’m hearing from families in the community.
How do you see the role of the Denton ISD school board and that of board members?
So the school board really serves to provide that local oversight to all aspects of community public education, and I believe that includes things like setting goals for performance, policies for schools and employees providing guidance on appropriate, accurate curriculum and of course sound, responsible management for taxpayer funds. I think that the school board needs to work with parents and taxpayers to make sure that all their concerns are addressed as they relate to educational and financial issues.