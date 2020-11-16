Denton ISD school board members will consider different calendars for the 2021-22 school year during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
They will receive a presentation on what a school year with additional days for select students would look like, as well as a model with extra teacher development days, among other models.
They are not scheduled to vote on a calendar Tuesday.
School board members will receive the presentation after their bimonthly update from Denton County Public Health on the state of the pandemic in the county.
With calendar business done, board members will transition into what will likely consume a large portion of their time Tuesday: administrators’ submitted campus and district improvement plans.
The annual presentations have packed the boardroom in years past, but those addressing the board have done so overwhelmingly via videoconference for the past few months.
Improvement plans outline how the district intends to address problems and improve in a variety of different areas. This year’s presentations total more than 1,600 pages, so it’s unlikely board members will dig too deeply into any particular area.
They are not scheduled to vote on or approve the plans Tuesday.
They are then scheduled to approve $855,100 in furniture and classroom technology purchases for Strickland Middle School, Wilson Elementary School and Cross Oaks Elementary School.
Finally, members are scheduled to approve a tax levy of roughly $290 million toward the end of the public portion of Tuesday’s meeting. That represents an increase of about $44 million over the levy approved by board members just over two years ago.
Those wishing to watch Tuesday’s meeting can do so by following a link that will populate on the district’s website shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Those wishing to address the board must fill out an application to do so by 4 p.m. Tuesday.