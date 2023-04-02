Denton ISD will have three bond package propositions on the ballot on May 6. This is a simple breakdown of where the $1.4 billion would be spent.
Even though most of the rapid growth affecting the district is in the Braswell Zone along the U.S. Highway 380 corridor, the Denton Zone is due for the biggest portion of the bond.
Each zone is named for the high school that elementary and middle schools in the zone feed. Family residence determines which zone a student attends. Transfers are available but are dependent on school and grade level capacity.
Denton ISD knows it has a big request set for the May 6 ballot.
The district announced a $1.4 billion bond package at the first school board meeting of the year. Seventy-two volunteers and 14 Denton ISD students started meeting last September to consider the formidable needs of Denton ISD, and how to stay ahead of galloping growth. The bond propositions are also aimed at improving campus safety and security, improving district technology and expanding students’ educational opportunities.
The board of trustees unanimously approved the bond packages.
During the January board meeting, advisory member Amy Jones said the advisors spent months reviewing the needs of the district, the 2018 bond package — a successful menu of improvements and building projects that cost a historic $750 million — and learning more about school financing. They also talked about growth in terms of students.
The district will have to accommodate thousands of students in the next decade. Consulting with a demographer put the future growth into sharper focus for the advisory committee.
“We know the kids are coming,” Jones said. “We know where our needs are. We know where they’re coming, exactly. We have to provide for them before they get here. You don’t want to be playing backwards. We’ve got some older schools. They need to be updated across the district.”
Voters will consider three bond propositions, and each would be funded using the current tax rate.
Proposition A — $1.2 billion
This proposition will fund district growth, student opportunities, and campus security.
It will replace two existing schools: Ginnings Elementary School, now 55 years old; and Borman Elementary School, now 53 years old.
It would fund three new elementary schools, a fifth high school and a new advanced technology center. Elementary schools No. 26 and No. 27 will be in the Braswell Zone, and No. 28 will be in the Denton Zone. High School No. 5 and an advanced technology center would meet growth in the eastern part of the school district.
Proposition A will renovate or add learning spaces. It would also replace the dirt tracks and grass practice fields at eight middle schools with all-weather tracks. The proposition would also fund fine arts improvements at all secondary campuses and replace playgrounds at 16 elementary schools.
Safety and security are perennial priorities for Denton ISD, and the Citizens’ Advisory Committee recommended the district reconfigure 33 security vestibules and non-video smart sensors that detect loud noises and harmful vapors in all student restrooms at secondary campuses.
Finally, Proposition A would upgrade and/or expand the security camera systems at every campus in the district.
Proposition B — $119 million
The school district has rolled all of its proposed technology upgrades into this proposition, with the tech aimed at improving classrooms and student devices.
The upgrades apply to every campus in Denton ISD. The Citizens’ Advisory Committee suggested interactive digital touchscreen panels — interactive digital chalkboards that teachers can use to share images, documents and video content — become the district standard. Advisors also recommended laptop upgrades at every campus.
Denton ISD is what is called a 1:1 district, meaning that every student is issued a Chromebook they can use at any time. This would allow every student in the district to have a new laptop for learning.
Proposition C — $5.2M
Proposition C would make improvements to the C. H. Collins Athletic complex. The citizens committee recommended renovations to the complex’s press box, additional dressing rooms, storage facilities and updated lighting for the parking lot.
