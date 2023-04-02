Denton ISD knows it has a big request set for the May 6 ballot.

The district announced a $1.4 billion bond package at the first school board meeting of the year. Seventy-two volunteers and 14 Denton ISD students started meeting last September to consider the formidable needs of Denton ISD, and how to stay ahead of galloping growth. The bond propositions are also aimed at improving campus safety and security, improving district technology and expanding students’ educational opportunities.

Mapping the bond packages - What would it buy in your school zone?

Denton ISD will have three bond package propositions on the ballot on May 6. This is a simple breakdown of where the $1.4 billion would be spent. 

Even though most of the rapid growth affecting the district is in the Braswell Zone along the U.S. Highway 380 corridor, the Denton Zone is due for the biggest portion of the bond. 

Each zone is named for the high school that elementary and middle schools in the zone feed. Family residence determines which zone a student attends. Transfers are available but are dependent on school and grade level capacity. 

