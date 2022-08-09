Denton school board members voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve two updated policies — one of them amended during discussion — governing classroom and library materials as well as how people can challenge material.

What’s the bottom line? Denton ISD is taking reports of obscene material seriously. Most importantly, the policies empower parents to decide what is appropriate for their children, and allows them to enlist the district to limit their child’s access to material they find inappropriate. But parents can’t decide what’s appropriate for every student.

