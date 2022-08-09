Denton school board members voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve two updated policies — one of them amended during discussion — governing classroom and library materials as well as how people can challenge material.
What’s the bottom line? Denton ISD is taking reports of obscene material seriously. Most importantly, the policies empower parents to decide what is appropriate for their children, and allows them to enlist the district to limit their child’s access to material they find inappropriate. But parents can’t decide what’s appropriate for every student.
The approved local policy updates are based on models drafted by the Texas Association of School Boards, a group that doesn’t have authority over local boards but represents them in prioritizing state legislation for Texas public school students.
Simply put, the two policies detail long-standing procedures for selecting material, clarify the process for challenging material, and refer to the Texas Penal Code defining harmful and obscene materials. The board decided to amend the policy governing library books to explicitly allow the district to keep books off the shelves during the review process if they appear to violate the penal code’s definition of harmful or obscene material for minors.
School board members crafted the amendment after one member, Amy Bundgus, said the district could be violating the penal code by keeping an obscene book in circulation while reviewing it.
Tuesday’s meeting drew a standing-room-only crowd, and while speakers were passionate, they were mostly civil. Several speakers said they had received a copy of an email from the district confirming the possible removal of 22 books that met the criteria for harmful or obscene materials. The district has more than 600,000 books and electronic sources in circulation. Debi Scaggs, who has spoken frequently at board meetings regarding books, submitted a list of 49 books, and has said she has added about 70 additional titles for review. District policy requires an appointed review committee to read or examine each challenged item in its entirety.
Tuesday was the first time speakers came out in larger numbers to object to the effort to remove books from campuses. Toward the end of the meeting, a final speaker, Kristine Bray, confronted another speaker, Lenry van Zyl, saying both he and attendee Kelly Neidert were spreading misinformation and fueling a moral panic. Neidert, a recent University of North Texas graduate, is known for her conservative activism and provocation of LGBTQ peers on campus.
Neidert didn’t request to address the board during the open sessions, where visitors can speak to the board about agenda items for up to three minutes. Van Zyl, who said his pronouns are “top” and “gun,” read a sexually explicit passage aloud from Ellen Hopkins’ Love Lies Beneath, and said the book was in Denton middle and high school libraries. Later, district officials corrected him, saying the book had never been in circulation in the district, but that a similarly named novel, Lies Beneath, is in the district library but is about a different subject.
The confrontation led to a tense back-and-forth between Bray and Neidert, the former president of the UNT chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas. Neidert is now the founder and executive director of Protect Texas Kids, a nonprofit devoted to opposing gender-affirming health care of Texas transgender children and teens. The nonprofit invites Texans to anonymously submit audio, video or other evidence of critical race theory, LGBTQ acceptance and “anti-American sentiments” in Texas public schools so the nonprofit can mount opposition.
Denton ISD’s legal counsel, Deron Robinson, who acts as the timekeeper during board meeting open sessions, interrupted and singled Neidert out.
“Ma’am, this is a public meeting and you need to act like you’re in public,” Robinson said.
“Well, I am acting like I’m in public ... and I don’t want to sit here and be slandered,” Neidert said.
Robinson suggested the two take their argument outside so the meeting could continue, which ended the exchange.
The exchange highlighted the power struggle bedeviling school boards across the state and the country: Social conservatives say schoolchildren are subjected to pornographic content in books that deal with sexuality and gender. Some insist that teachers and curriculum that promote acceptance of LGBTQ people amount to predation on children. Progressives say conservative activists are targeting LGBTQ students and fomenting violence toward students and teachers.
In Denton, critics challenging books have objected to language in one book about transgender teens. Concerns have focused on what they say are obscene and pornographic content.
Superintendent Jamie Wilson told those who stayed to the end of the meeting that the policies reflect two separate issue the district is dealing with.
“If there’s something that’s a point of view — the book is written by Black author, the content is LGBTQ or something along those lines — if it’s a point of view, those books will have to go through a formal challenge and be reviewed by the committee, as opposed to an immediate removal for something that could be considered obscene that has been read by a librarian first,” he said.
The district doesn’t believe the original list of 49 books meet the criminal definition as articulated by the Miller Test.
“But that doesn’t mean that they’re appropriate for children,” Wilson said. “I don’t want anyone to think that the only things we are looking at are things that meet the definition of the penal code. We’re looking at what’s appropriate or not appropriate for children, and those are the things we will be working through. Point of view and something that’s appropriate for kids are two different things. And what’s happened is our last few speakers talked about the need for characters and things that they can identify with. Those may still be in our books, if there’s nothing obscene or inappropriate for children.”