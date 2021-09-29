Denton ISD teachers could see a significant bump to their pay within the next few years.
The district is once again pursuing a statewide program intended to pay better teachers more money to work on campuses that most need them.
Jason Rainey, Denton ISD’s executive director of professional personnel, told school board members during Tuesday’s regular meeting that the program is intended to keep the best and most experienced teachers in the classroom instead of looking toward promotions as a way to make better salaries.
State officials have floated the teacher incentive allotment as a way to get some public school employees into the six-figure salary range.
Districts across Texas are able to submit a rubric to Texas Tech University and the Texas Education Agency by which they would determine what teachers are the most highly qualified.
That means standardized test scores are unlikely to be a significant factor in Denton ISD’s proposal to the state.
Board member Patsy Sosa-Sanchez specifically spoke against using standardized tests as a metric for higher teacher pay, which is a position supported by many education experts, among them Denton’s Superintendent Jamie Wilson.
“We need to move cautiously,” Sosa-Sanchez said.
Campus and student need is based upon Section 48.112 of the state education code, which uses the rate of economic disadvantage on a campus to give it a ranking.
Teachers can bring in an additional $3,000-$32,000 for their campuses depending on how highly rated they are at their job, how economically disadvantaged their campuses are and whether or not the campus is considered rural.
For example, the highest-rated teachers working at the poorest campuses would bring in $32,000 for their campuses, which is the highest amount in the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment.
At least 90% of that money brought in by a highly rated teacher would go directly to teachers’ pockets on the respective campus. The money would not necessarily go directly to the teacher who brought it in from the state.
The remaining state dollars could go toward either costs associated with supporting the district’s involvement in the program and/or supporting teachers who want to achieve a higher designation.
Legislators created the incentive allotment as part of the sweeping House Bill 3 education funding bill in their 2019 regular session.
Denton ISD officials publicly discussed it in February 2020 — less than one month before the pandemic hit the county.
District officials at the time praised the possibility as a way to improve equity in public education pay.
The pandemic pushed the district’s plans back one year, but it’s on track to potentially put the incentive plan into action across its campuses within the next few years with the process fully complete in time for the 2024-25 school year.
“We wanted to show you we were interrupted,” Wilson told school board members during Tuesday’s meeting.
Officials are gathering feedback on what Denton ISD’s program should look like this year. Next year will be a data collection phase, and the year after that will require the district to submit its data.
Board member Jim Alexander Tuesday said he’d like to see the district move quickly to implement this program.
“If we don’t, then our district is going to find it increasingly difficult to be able to recruit all of those really strong teachers that we must recruit to do what we want to do for our children,” he said.