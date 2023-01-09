Beth Kelly assumed her role as the inaugural principal at Cheek Middle School last week. She left her post as the principal at Navo Middle School to lead the brand-new campus, which is still under construction in Prosper. 

Cheek Middle School is the newest middle school in Denton ISD, which is scheduled to have faculty and staff move in this summer. 

 

