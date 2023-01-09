Beth Kelly assumed her role as the inaugural principal at Cheek Middle School last week. She left her post as the principal at Navo Middle School to lead the brand-new campus, which is still under construction in Prosper.
Cheek Middle School is the newest middle school in Denton ISD, which is scheduled to have faculty and staff move in this summer.
Kelly joined the district in 2005 as the English and language arts department chair at Guyer High School. She was promoted to assistant principal a year later and spent four years on campus before moving to a nearby district to become an associate principal in 2009.
Kelly returned to Denton ISD in 2012 to assume the role of principal at Fred Moore High School. She took the helm at Navo in 2016.
Kelly mentored future district leaders through the LEAD Denton program, and she developed professional learning communities focused on improving classroom outcomes across grade levels. Her work with teachers improved student achievement on state tests.
Kelly said she's excited to play a part in opening a new Denton ISD middle school.
“It has been both an honor and a privilege to serve as the principal of Navo Middle School for almost seven years. During that time I have worked with incredible staff, students and families,” Kelly said. “The continued blessing for me is the opportunity to serve as the principal of Cheek Middle School where I can continue to serve families in the Braswell Zone."
Jeff Russell, Denton ISD area superintendent of academic programs, said Kelly's work made her the best choice to take the helm at Cheek Middle School.
“The Braswell Zone is constantly growing and changing," Russell said. "Dr. Kelly possesses valuable experience at the middle school level and that allows for continuity and a seamless transition to our families on the eastern edge of the district. Her established positive relationships and experiences will significantly benefit our community and Cheek Middle.”
