TIACON 2022

Denton ISD hosted TIACON, a conference to develop teachers' technology understanding and skills, in May. Educators from Denton ISD and other area districts participated in the conference. 

Professional development is part of a school district's commitment to teachers. 

 Courtesy photo/Denton ISD

Denton ISD has managed to weather a national teacher shortage that predated the pandemic, an assistant superintendent said. 

"If I looked at last year's and this this year's numbers, we're probably off by 94 employees," said Robert Stewart, the district's assistant superintendent of human resources. "But our hiring because of our growth — it's been pretty steady within the pandemic. But that's because we've been able to find candidates because we've been a destination district, or because of where we are. I truly believe that."

