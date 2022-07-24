Denton ISD has managed to weather a national teacher shortage that predated the pandemic, an assistant superintendent said.
"If I looked at last year's and this this year's numbers, we're probably off by 94 employees," said Robert Stewart, the district's assistant superintendent of human resources. "But our hiring because of our growth — it's been pretty steady within the pandemic. But that's because we've been able to find candidates because we've been a destination district, or because of where we are. I truly believe that."
Denton ISD employs about 4,500 people, with roughly 2,000 of those working as certified classroom teachers. Last February, the Texas American Federation of Teachers released the results of a survey of 65,000 teachers that sounded alarms: Sixty-six percent said they were considering leaving the profession due to extreme fatigue brought on by the pandemic, which required teachers to transform classroom lessons and interaction into virtual lessons.
June 27 was the last day that Denton ISD teachers could quit without a penalty. Under the Texas Education Code, contract employees have to resign no later than 45 days before the first day of instruction for the school year. If a teacher resigns outside this timeframe, it can be considered an abandonment of their contract, which can result in a one-year suspension of their teaching certificate.
Stewart said Denton ISD tries to work with teachers who need to move out of the district outside of those timeframes. If they are moving to a nearby district, he said, his office will ask their new employer if they have any candidates who might replace the departing Denton teacher.
At the beginning of July, Stewart said the district had 501 resignations, 406 from teachers.
"As of July 4, we had 322 new hires," Stewart said. "So we're off that number by 84."
As the district continues hiring season, Stewart said officials were still awaiting responses to job offers for some of those 84 positions, with just 14 teaching vacancies at the beginning of July.
Stewart said he believes recent resignations have been driven by stress brought on by COVID-19 and, more recently, from the stress teachers have felt from inflation. The Texas federation surveyed teachers during the surge in the COVID-19 omicron variant, but nationwide, education leaders said shortages have been an ongoing problem. But they have been worsened by the pandemic.
Still, Stewart said, Denton ISD is in a better position than many school districts around the state. The district prioritizes teaching positions, covering vacancies among paraprofessionals with substitutes and remaining staffers.
Paraprofessionals — who often have degrees but don't have teaching certificates — are support staffers who help teachers. Paraprofessionals also include administrative workers — such as secretaries and receptionists — and those who aren't working on contracts, but support campus departments. Paraprofessionals also include operational employees.
Schools are working to lure teachers back to the classroom. The Denton school board voted this year for a 3 percent pay increase for all paraprofessionals, auxiliary support staff and professional employees. The pay was based on the midpoint for each of those groups.
The pay increase includes two parts — a general pay increase for all employees, and equity adjustments for employees whose salaries were above the market median. The bump in pay means that, starting in the 2022-23 school year, every teacher and librarian will get a minimum of $1,850 general pay increase. Teachers and librarians with one to 11 years of experience and those with 19 to 25 years of experience will receive additional pay due to market adjustments.
Thanks to the school board's vote in June, the district’s beginning teacher's salary will be $58,000 starting in the fall.
The pay increase translates into a $10.5 million budgetary expenditure that aligns with the increased property values and continued growth in student enrollment.
Stewart said Denton students are in a better spot than their peers in other parts of the state.
"We're able to meet the demand that we're having so far, but I think we're fortunate because of where we are," he said. "We've pretty much been a destination area because of our university community. We're in an area that a lot of teachers would like to be. We offer a lot of professional development, and this is a place where teachers would like to build their careers. So right now, we're keeping pace.
"It's been a little more stressful and labor-intensive than it has been in the past. We have not been in this situation before in our area since I've been here. But I feel pretty good about where we are now. As long as we're able to find good candidates, or find candidates to fill our roles, we're going to be OK."
