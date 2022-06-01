We’ve all seen it: Those rainbow-hued letters spelling out “Google,” sometimes embellished to honor a long-dead composer or to celebrate a record-breaking athlete.
Occasionally, the search engine title invites you to click on it to follow an animated element, like a bunny chasing down the first day of spring.
Someday soon, the famous Google Doodle might be the handiwork of Calhoun Middle School student Grace Curran, who won the statewide round of the 2022 Doodle for Google contest.
“I’ve always been interested in joining art contests,” said Grace, who’ll be an eighth grader in the fall. “I’m not an incredibly competitive person, but I think that getting judged and getting feedback from your work always really helps me improve and know how to take the next step.”
All of the artists who submitted doodles had to respond to Google’s prompt: self-care.
“At first, I was like, ‘Oh, I go outside,’” Grace said. “I really like to spend time outside in fresh air and nature, but I couldn’t really get what I was trying to go for with that. So I scrapped that idea.”
Grace, the daughter of Denton residents Rob Curran and Sara Fanning and sister to Lydia, said she likes to exercise, and she’s recently discovered tennis.
“Before this year, in sixth grade, I didn’t really have a sport because of COVID and then because they just don’t have a sport in sixth grade,” she said. “I joined tennis partially because my mom thought it was a good idea to do it. She’s a tennis player. And then I got to know a lot of the people in my class and I really, really enjoyed playing tennis with them. I don’t think I’d enjoy the sport nearly as much if it weren’t for the class.”
Using her iPad, the popular illustration app Procreate and her imagination, Grace said she drew figures playing different sports. Their bodies in motion spell out Google. She said it took about 11 hours over several months to finish the submission.
The annual Doodle for Google contest is open to students in the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This year’s contest boasts some big names on the judges panel: Texas Grammy-winning pop star Selena Gomez; director, model and mental health proponent Elyse Fox; and 2021 National Teacher of the Year Juliana Urtubey. The contest, launched in 2008, offers scholarships to the winners and tech packages for their schools.
The contest deadline was March 4, and Grace said she just went on with life and school. On the second-to-last day of school last week, Grace said she and her classmates were chatting. Then, the teacher in charge of the rotation summoned her and asked her to wait.
The whole school was directed into the auditorium, where Grace heard whispers that someone had won a contest. The curtain on the stage opened to reveal a table draped with a white tablecloth bearing the words “Doodle for Google.”
“I remember being like, ‘Oh, I can’t think. I know what’s gonna happen,’” Grace said. “There was a Google podium right there. I immediately I knew that OK, I won that thing, and I can remember I was very, very nervous. So I was like, ‘OK, OK, relax. Maybe somebody else probably won it.’”
A school leader announced, “’Oh, and someone who won the Google Doodle — she is among you,’” Grace recalled. “And then she said my name.”
Grace said she was enveloped by well-wishers, and she was surprised to see her extended family in attendance. (“They’d been planning this for like a month!” she said.) She was glad she had brushed up on public speaking.
“I had to give a little speech about the Google Doodle,” she said. “It was like a mini interview and I was like, ‘OK, turn your brain off and answer the question.’”
She also got to see her doodle blown up to a giant size.
“I saw all the things I could have done better,” she said. “It was terrifying.”
Grace said her love of art was first fostered by her family and a woman she said was “half babysitter and half art teacher”: Katie Kernan, who is now an art teacher at Calhoun.
Rob Curran said he remains impressed with Grace’s middle school.
“Katie Kernan has been a champion of her art, especially this year, and championed her work at various events,” he said. “Amy Taylor, who teaches language arts, does amazing things up there, too, and with her class in general. Calhoun is a wonderful school, and we’re so thrilled to be part of it with Grace.”
Grace said she plans to continue studying art — and wouldn’t mind taking a chance on theater.
“I really like thinking about the future,” Grace said. “I’ve picked out art colleges that are like, ‘Oh, wow, I’d love to go to that school one day,’ and there’s a bunch of different like animation studios. That would be amazing to pursue, and I like researching about it. I think about the future a lot.”