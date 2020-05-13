Some families relying on Denton ISD for food are in for a change.
Beginning June 1, the city of Denton will take over meal distribution at several campuses while expanding similar service to other sites.
According to a presentation presented to school board members Tuesday, the city will pass out breakfast and lunch bundles to children Monday-Friday at a dozen sites. That is in contrast to the existing model at some of those campuses, where Denton ISD workers pass out a large bundle of meals on Wednesdays only.
The school district will continue to pass out a week’s worth of food on Wednesdays at eight campuses during the summer: Bell, Cross Oaks, Ginnings, L.A. Nelson, McNair, Pecan Creek and Providence elementary schools, as well as Navo Middle School. Half of those campuses are along the U.S. Highway 380 Corridor outside Denton city limits.
As is currently the case, anybody under 18 years old can receive meals without having to show an ID. That means non-students are able to take advantage of the federally funded program.
The program is scheduled to continue through Aug. 5. Among several variables that could affect the program’s operation is the possibility that the U.S. Department of Agriculture won’t keep in place existing waivers that allow school districts to continue these abnormal distribution programs while keeping hold of federal dollars.
Chris Bomberger, executive director for child nutrition at Denton ISD, said summer meal programs in previous years were primarily for students taking summer classes.
That isn’t the only modified summer program; the district is planning to offer several new and altered programs for students looking to recover credits from failed courses, as well as those trying to get ahead by a few credits.
Online credit recovery will be available through various resources for elementary, middle and high schoolers. For the first time since campuses closed in mid-March, some students will meet face-to-face with teachers.
Groups of up to eight elementary students will meet with teachers so educators can assess where they need the most help at the top of the next school year.
As with all things planned since the pandemic began to spread across the country, countless aspects of these plans are subject to change. Regardless, district officials seemed confident during Tuesday’s meeting that most parents and students would feel comfortable with the prospect of meetings with teachers in small group sessions.
Mike Mattingly, assistant superintendent over curriculum and staff development, said the sessions also would allow teachers to pass out “pre-learning activities” so students aren’t quite as far behind when the regular school year starts.