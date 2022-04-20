On the surface, it might seem like the lives of Ukrainian youths now have little in common with those in Denton. Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children have been displaced across the world as the nation is engulfed in war with Russia.
But on Wednesday morning, Denton High School students had the chance to connect and find commonality with Ukrainian students who are an ocean away — one seeking asylum, and one sticking it out in their war-torn homeland.
In another installment of the school’s Distinguished Speaker Series, Denton High virtually hosted 18-year-old Sofia, who is attending Ukraine’s Lviv Polytechnic National University, and 17-year-old Olesya, a high school student from Kramatorsk.
In a video chat, Denton High students were able to ask Sofia and Olesya how the war has altered their lives. Denton resident Bill Reed, who oversees scheduling of speakers for the series, said most of all, he wanted students to make the Ukrainian speakers feel like human beings after the war has taken away so much of their humanity.
“I don’t understand what they’ve been through,” Reed said to the students. “But I know you can make these two ladies feel like human beings. … Where are they gonna go? They’ve got a suitcase and the rest of their life and that’s it. … Put yourself in those shoes.”
Olesya was nearing her high school graduation when Russia invaded Ukraine in February. She fled from Kramatorsk to the Czech Republic and said she cannot imagine when she’ll finish her education now.
“It’s hard in the Czech Republic to [obtain the documents] to officially go to school and it’s a difficult process,” Olesya said. “[Compared] to six months ago, now I must think of how to earn money in order to sustain my family because we are without support, without big sums of money.”
Olesya said she also lives with the stress of worrying about her grandparents, who are ill and can’t travel, and worries she won’t have a home to go back to.
As for Sofia, she remains in Lviv to continue her studies. She said though the area has mostly been a safe haven, life is anything but normal. Sirens sound day and night and her free time is now spent volunteering to support the war effort.
“[Last night] I did finally get a normal night’s sleep,” Sofia said. “We have sirens and it’s in the middle of the night quite often … You have to go to a shelter and wait for a few hours. But it’s still not as bad as in other regions where people don’t have food. They don’t have water.”
Sofia likened the situation to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the war and the difficulties they face daily have become the new normal.
“It’s like when COVID happened and you knew that you had to take a mask,” she said. “If you go out, you have to take your passport. … There are more normal days and less normal days, but they’ll never be normal.”
While Ukrainians like Sofia and Olesya are left not knowing what tomorrow will bring, Denton High students are on the brink of graduation, readying to go to college in a few months and get a start on their careers.
“That resonated with me because I’m about to turn 18 and I have future plans, I’m going off to college and I hope to get a job postgrad,” Kylie Williams, a 17-year-old senior, said. “She was saying she can’t even plan things in the future. That really opened my eyes to how what they’re going through is absolutely terrible.”
Along with the uncertainty they face, Olesya and Sofia said living through the reality of warfare has changed their overall outlook on life and views on humanity. Olesya said she was “shocked by the monstrosity” of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his troops.
“I have never felt any hate for people because I believe there is a God and we must feel mercy … even to our enemies,” Olesya said. “But now this situation is so difficult and [the Russian troops] just have no kind-heartedness inside their bodies. I hate them because they kill pregnant women, they kill kids just trying to escape, and it changed me.”
Sofia said despite the tragedy surrounding Ukraine, the support from countries around the world gives her some hope.
“When you see innocent people dying because of bombs, Russians shooting ambulances and hospitals, you start thinking humanity is not that good,” Sofia said. “But when you see that support, we feel the majority are on the good side.”
Before Wednesday morning, 19-year-old senior Luke Russell said he had seen the war all over the news, but the speakers gave him a more informed idea of how the war affects everyday people.
“I didn’t think it would affect me, but honestly, I got emotional,” Russell said. “It’s a heavy topic and I didn’t really absorb how heavy it was until I heard the things they said. Everything just becomes, you know, news. I think actually talking to people, it becomes more personal.”
Sofia and Olesya both said that while the support Ukraine has received has been great, there needs to be more.
“Even small donations help,” Sofia said. “If you know what is happening, it helps. One of the biggest things in Russian propaganda … they say that nobody cares. And it’s not true, because people care. And if you care, if you know, maybe you can persuade your politicians to do more.”
Williams said the discussion stirred her to do what she can to provide more support to Ukraine.
“I think I’ll definitely try to learn more about the whole thing and donate — hopefully, I can ask my parents,” Williams said. “I can write a letter to my congressman or just obtain as much information as I can.”
The students ended the discussion with one last sentiment: The world backs Ukraine, and Denton High students back Ukraine. With that, Reed said he felt the students made the speakers feel human again like he hoped.
“I think now when they watch some old guy with a cane walking through rubble, it will be their uncle or somebody they know,” Reed said. “Ukrainians are just like us. They’ve got the same wishes, the same thoughts and concerns. There is no difference between the two groups.”