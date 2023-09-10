Planting the flag
Sailor Whatley, center, kneels to place American flags on the Denton High School campus Friday. Whatley is the lieutenant governor of Division 8 of the Texas/Oklahoma Key Clubs.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

None of the students who assembled in Friday’s 109-degree heat have any memories of Sept. 11, 2001. They were born years after the largest terrorist attack on American soil recontoured global geopolitics.

That didn’t stop Denton High School Key Club members from huddling under a small tent, where they waited to unbox hundreds of miniature American flags and plant them in the drought-hardened soil at the entrance of the high school.

PHOTOS: See Denton High Key Club members commemorate Sept. 11, 2001

