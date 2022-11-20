Just before they have the week of Thanksgiving off, Denton High School theater arts students are buzzing around their classroom.
Out on the huge new stage, theater department co-director Michael Cleveland is fastening lightweight netting to a pipe. In a few seconds, he'll touch a button and the pipe will glide upward.
Think of it as rows of pipes, each on its own digital pulley system. With the touch of a button, the pipes can move up and down, and side to side.
"Not everything in here works yet," Cleveland said. "We've literally been pulling stuff out of boxes since we got here."
For the first time, Bronco theater kids will rehearse and perform in a space that has a fly system. Appropriately enough, the department's first show in the new space includes a little fairy dust and good old theater elbow grease so that a famous character and his pals can fly. James Barrie's Peter Pan will show of the center's deluxe tech offerings, and it also teamed up with AFX, the company that makes performers fly.
Kerri Peters, theater department co-director, said the leadership chose the classic — the play, not the musical by Jules Styne, Mark Charlap and Trude Rittman — because the department had the students to fill the roles of Lost Boys, Captain Hook, the Darling children and Peter himself.
"That's the main concern when we're choosing any of our shows," Peters said. "We won't choose a show if we don't have the people for it."
Students said they are excited to be performing in the brand-new center, and technical theater students, who fill backstage jobs, said they're getting a look at what a professional space looks like.
"When we got here, it was just sort of like we were all walking through here and looking around, going 'whoa,'" said senior Nixon Sanchez, who plays the role of a Lost Boy named Curly. "This is so much more than before."
"Yeah, especially coming from the old school, which was, like, half this size," said junior Izzy Fosmire, who plays the leading role of Wendy Darling. "In the old building, you'd look around and backstage there would be no room to walk. It's so different than what we have here. I was in awe when I first walked in here."
Cate Panter, a sophomore who plays the title role, said her first moments on the stage stunned her.
"I was looking out over how big this all is, and how there is now a huge space to fill. You really have to project your voice all the way out there so the people in the last rows can hear you," Panter said.
Peters said the size of the space does require performers to project, but all of the actors will be wearing wireless microphones.
"That's just how theater works now," Peters said. "If you are in a professional production, you're wearing a mic."
Cleveland said the size of the stage has allowed the company to build and use several single-unit set pieces, including a pirate ship, a hillside and a rock outcropping that rolls into place. The performers climb into and on the units.
The performers have had their flight training. Each of the performers who fly — Peter Pan and Wendy, John and Michael Darling — each have two to four classmates working the flight system, a bar and pulley system installed by AFX. Backstage, students jump from a ladder to lift the actors, and another student or students run two and fro to make the actor move from side to side.
"The AFX people set everything up to choreograph the flying scenes," Panter said. "They do the choreography and taught us how to hold our bodies and our arms. I had to get used to looking up instead of looking down. I had a spin that was really difficult to learn. It's just so different to spin in the air than it is to spin on the ground."
"You wouldn't think of it, but the team that flies the actors isn't just pulling the lines, they have to, like, move with feeling. It's like they are embodying us," Fosmire said.
Senior Roman Ponce, who plays Captain Hook, and sophomore Shane McLaughlin, who plays John Darling, said the new performing arts space lends a seriousness to their endeavors.
"Everything has to be bigger here," Ponce said. "Everything. Your motions. Your lines. You have to think about that person way back there. In the old building, they were just so much closer."
"Everyone is really accountable," McLaughlin said. "You look around at this space and it's kind of like we have to live up to it, sort of. Everyone has to show up. You talk to the crew, and the crew talks to the actors. It's really serious."
Junior Philana Koto, who plays the pirate Smee, said she feels like the bar has been raised for Bronco performers and crew members. Denton ISD and the community put a lot of resources and money into the performing arts center, and now the students have to show the community they understand the investment.
"I kind of like the challenge, honestly," Koto said. "It lends itself to a lot of choices I don't know that we had in the old space. Now we have this room to play. To make choices, so we have to make the smart one. And now, it's like you have to take care of yourself, too."
Not every student involved with the production end up onstage. Freshman Cami Ogden is the assistant stage manager to sophomore and stage manager Addisyn Copley. Sophomore Melissa Castro-Arellano is another assistant stage manager. The three students do everything from communicating with the company about rehearsals, priorities and costumes to running the rehearsals and performances.
Copley calls all the lighting cues in the brand-new tech booth, and Ogden and Castro-Arellano help run the lighting board. Another technical theater student runs the audio. The crew also operates Tinkerbell — a mobile light they move around from the booth to create the illusion that the fairy's tiny light onstage is dancing.
"There's this cool trick," Copley said. "We shine the light through a plastic water bottle to make it look like the light is fluttering."
The technical crew said they were floored and excited by the state-of-the-art LED lighting, as well as the lighting and audio boards.
"When we were in the old high school, you could double up on jobs," Ogden said. "If someone didn't show up, you could step in for them."
"In this space, you can't do that," Castro-Arellano said. "Everybody has to be here. And everybody has to do their job. Now that we're here, we need everyone."