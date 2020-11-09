Denton High School’s entire volleyball program has been quarantined after at least one member of the program tested positive for the coronavirus, Denton ISD spokeswoman Julie Zwahr confirmed Monday afternoon.
The Lady Broncos were scheduled to play Birdville High School on Tuesday and Grapevine High School on Friday night. District spokesman Derrick Jackson confirmed earlier in the afternoon that both of those games have been canceled.
“What we want to remind people is this season and the seasons of our athletes and staff members, we want everyone to remain diligent in their actions,” Zwahr said. “Social distancing, great hygiene, wearing their masks and not being in large crowds unnecessarily while on campus and in their personal lives. We’ve got kids and teachers on campus successfully following guidelines from Denton County Public Health. We need everyone to follow them while not on campus to prevent things like this from happening.”
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Denton County Public Health reported 13 student cases of COVID-19 at Denton High School and three staff cases. Denton County Public Health did not specify which of those cases are related to the volleyball program.
Zwahr said she was hopeful Denton ISD would be able to determine later this week when the team’s quarantine would end based on contact tracing and test results.
Denton High is 14-1 overall and a perfect 10-0 in District 6-5A. The latest Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball poll ranked the Lady Broncos No. 6 in Class 5A.
“This is our worst nightmare,” Denton coach Cassie Headrick said. “This is what we didn’t want. We’ve talked a lot about making sure we were doing the right things through the season. We wanted to be in a good situation at the end. There’s a lot of disappointment with that. We’ll just see how this plays out.”
Headrick said she is still working to determine how the rest of Denton’s season will unfold. It remains unclear what, if any, games will be rescheduled.
Further complicating the matter is the fact Denton has not played Colleyville Heritage this season. Colleyville Heritage was quarantined for two weeks last month, and as a result, the two schools did not play.
Each school plays each other twice in district play. Denton is currently first in District 6-5A with four games remaining.
Playoffs for Class 5A and 6A teams begin next Thursday and Friday with the bi-district round.