In their season-ending concert on Monday night, Denton High School jazz bands will play their final notes in the Fulton Street auditorium with alumni guests, with two former directors who helped shape the program, and — on some tunes — on a drum kit once owned by icon Buddy Rich.
The district is moving Denton School from the Fulton Street campus, where decades of students, teachers, staff and parents have gathered, at the end of the month. Students will move into the new building at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae St. in the fall.
The jazz program’s final concert, “Finale on Fulton Street,” was organized by Denton High band director Jesse Woolery and alumni Alan Chamberlain and Warren W. Tichenor. Former band directors Jim Van Zandt and Jerry Gowler will attend as guests of honor.
Van Zandt directed the program from 1970 to 1974, and Gowler from 1974 to 1977. Tichenor likened the directors’ tenure to the work Vince Lombardi did with the Green Bay Packers: They laid the foundation for excellence for Bronco jazzers that continues to 2022.
Chamberlain credits Tichenor for making the upcoming concert a celebration of the program itself, as well as a spark to reignite an alumni network that can serve students and teachers going forward.
“I put the blame on Warren,” said Chamberlain, who played trumpet in the program from 1976 to 1978, when he graduated. “It’s sort of like the UNT One O’clock Lab Jazz Band is better known outside the city limits of Denton — I think the same for DHS jazz. It took somebody who used to live in Denton but who doesn’t live in Denton to kind of bring, you know, our recognition back to an extremely good high school jazz program.”
Chamberlain said graduates and families who have been in Denton for years may have largely forgotten about the program, or haven’t paid attention to it “like they should.”
“Warren showed up 40 years later and said, ‘Hey, we got something here,’” Chamberlain said. “And it’s been good to kind of have that fire relit and recognition of what the Denton High jazz program was doing.”
Tichenor, a former U.S. ambassador who still plays drums, said his experience in the Bronco band program was formative. He attended Denton High from 1975 to 1977 and participated in concert band and marching band. Then he got into the jazz program, when it was called the stage band.
“Several things happened to me while I was at the school, which were precipitated by our director at that time, which was Jerry Gowler,” Tichenor said.
Gowler helped set the standard for the school’s excellence in jazz, Tichenor said. Gowler also nominated Tichenor to the Stan Kenton Academy, a summer program that developed jazz students’ chops. At age 17, Tichenor got to study with the country’s best young drummers and perform with the Stan Kenton Orchestra.
Tichenor said he always wanted to thank Gowler, but as it turned out, he didn’t return to Denton the following fall, and neither did Gowler. The two men reconnected about three years ago, when Gowler saw a post about the lab band’s performance under Woolery’s baton on Facebook. Somehow, Gowler got Tichenor’s phone number and texted him.
A conversation ensued about the school moving to a new campus. Tichenor said both Gowler and Van Zandt built a strong and competitive jazz program, and both were interested in coming to a sort of jazz band finale on Fulton Street.
“I think Jesse would tell you is that this really what teachers live for, is to be recognized by their former students and their students,” Tichenor said “That’s what they’re there to do. That’s what the profession is about — to have changed or made an impact on their students’ lives.”
The audience and the jazz students get a bonus, too, during the concert. Several years ago Tichenor bought the drum kit that icon Buddy Rich used on ABC television, and he had it restored. He’s shipping the drum kit to Denton and will play it during the second half of the concert on Monday — the portion of the concert that is an alumni tribute.
“I’m going to sit in on this amazing drum kit to play ‘Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,’ which Buddy Rich recorded on the album Mercy, Mercy. That was the live album he did in 1968,” Tichenor said.
Tichenor said students will get to take a look at the kit, but because drummers are so accustomed to the height, angle and arrangement of their own kit, they’ll perform on the school’s set.
Woolery said he knew “something had to be done to honor the space” at the Denton High auditorium. During the final rehearsal for the final concert band performance, Woolery said it dawned on him that this was the end of an era.
“I was getting a little bit like, ‘Wow, my last notes on this stage are about to be conducted,’” Woolery said. “And it’s not like I’m going off into the sunset or anything. You can savor things more when you know maybe the last time there, it’s more enjoyable. And I got to explain that to my students this morning and talk to them about it. I think they understand the importance of it.”
Woolery, Tichenor and Chamberlain have also coordinated a mixer for Denton High jazz band alumni that starts at 3 p.m. Monday at 50 West, 104 W. McCart St. in Krum. Alumni are invited to come and spend a few hours before heading to the concert.