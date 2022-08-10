The Class of 2023 walked into the gleaming new Denton High School building on Monday.
As they toured their new school, they saw a 21st century building: security-minded design, gender-neutral bathrooms and learning spaces made for collaboration.
The new Denton High School at 3001 Bronco Way wouldn’t be complete without a bronco of some kind.
Col. Bob West, an aerospace science teacher and an ambassador for the Class of ’23, said the district found out that two bronze horse sculptures at Star Ranch in Aubrey needed a new home. One of them, a massive stallion rearing up on its hind legs, is installed in the cafeteria, beneath the International Baccalaureate flags.
“It was a little worn,” West said. “We got Benchmark Metals in Ponder to resurface the statue. They bead blasted it, did some brass patching on it and then gave it a clear coat. It looks as good as new. Peterbilt moved it for us.”
West said the school had a budget for the statue, but the companies donated the work to the students and the community. The Class of ’23 officers gifted the businesses with a framed portrait of the refinished statue.
The senior class surprised West by naming the bronco “The Colonel.” West wiped away a tear during the senior assembly and chafed at the whoops and cheers.
“This isn’t about me,” West told the seniors. “This is about you. This is your home. Take care of this place. It’s your house. You’ll forever be Broncos.”
The remaining statue is stored in the scene shop for the Denton High School theater arts program. But there are other broncos on campus. There’s a huge bronco cantering across the top of the dome, visible from Bonnie Brae as you turn onto Bronco Way.
Then there is the famous and beloved Fulton Street bronco, a tile that was laid into the floor at the Fulton Street campus. When students, staff and visitors walk into the front entrance, the first thing they will see is the historical floor piece. It’s protected by gold velvet ropes.
“I’m definitely getting my steps in,” said Denton High School math teacher Mary Dean, as she and statistics teacher Rachel Gibson clicked through portals on Dean’s iPad to connect to the Promethean Board. The board is a high-tech mounted screen that allows teachers to share screens and documents with students. The Promethean Boards are also touchscreens.
Dean and Gibson are excited about the bigger classrooms, and the way the desks are set up for students to face one another. When it comes time to look at the white board and the Promethean screen, some students will have to turn their chairs around.
“This classroom is so much bigger than my old room,” said Dean, who was among hundreds who moved the faculty and staff from the historical high school’s Fulton Street location to the new, sprawling campus off of North Bonnie Brae Street. Dean’s husband is a Denton High Bronco, and all five of their children graduated from the Fulton Street campus. Dean is one of many Denton High employees whose family blood “bleeds purple.”
Dean’s classroom is almost ready for students.
“I teach [International Baccalaureate] math, so my students get to work in groups of six. This layout really complements what we always say in the program: ‘think, pair and share.’ I love this,” she said.
The new classrooms often configure desks in clusters. There are tall clusters and short clusters, and some students will be able to use special chairs that allow them to move around more. Other spaces, such as laboratories, are configured traditionally, with students seated in rows facing the whiteboard and Promethean screen.
At the new Denton High School, now a flagship campus bearing the school system’s status as a district of innovation, collaboration is a priority. The move was like all relocations: Dean found some things she didn’t know were available. She found a stack of whiteboards that she now has at the center of each cluster of desks.
“The students can write their name in the corner closest to them, and then they can all use this to solve problems or try out ideas,” Dean said. “Our students are definitely going to work together.”
Principal Joel Hayes said a new feature at the school are “huddle” rooms. Think of a snub of a lounge — desks and chairs in a room enclosed in windows.
“The huddles will give groups of students the opportunity to work together without worrying about being too loud or disrupting other students,” he said.
Assistant principals and counselors have offices in the class hallways, too. At the new campus, collaboration isn’t just for students. It’s for teachers, administrators, teacher aides and other staff.
Some perks, though, are for staff and teachers. Workrooms throughout the campus are teacher’s lounges. Each has a refrigerator, Keurig coffee station, microwave and computer room. But the pièce de résistance is about 3 feet tall and humming quietly next to the fridge.
“Check this out,” Gibson said, with a grin. “Check out this ice maker. It makes pebble ice.”
“Yep,” said Dean. “Everyone loves that Sonic ice.”
The campus boasts amenities that faculty and students can put to good use. The fine arts wing of the building has a stage, a band hall, a jazz band hall, a choir area and orchestra hall, and a theater hall.
A college-style lecture hall has seating for about 75 to 100, and there is a weight room for indoor sports teams and a golf space for athletes to practice their swings.
A fine arts lab is lined with keyboards and Mac computers, and the performing arts students have a dressing room complete with a makeup counter and mirror.
The library is large, with two study areas, including a second-floor study and meeting space.
The cafeteria is designed food-court style, in keeping with those at Guyer and Braswell high schools.
Hayes said the firm that designed the building took security seriously. No one is in a hurry to talk about mass shootings, fires or tornadoes, but administrators and Denton ISD law enforcement partners have to think of disasters.
The feature that makes the building safest? The Fulton Street campus was surrounded by city streets, Hayes said.
“That’s the thing that gave me heartburn every day,” Hayes said. “With 11 remodels over six decades, we had more than 60 exterior doors. There are half as many on this campus. And there are fewer than five entrances for cars.”
“Something you’ll notice about this building is that, almost wherever you are, you can see students,” he said. “Anywhere the students are, they can been seen.”
Students do have privacy in bathrooms, and dressing rooms and locker rooms are communal spaces that give students privacy as needed.
West told seniors that the minute they drive onto Bronco Way and into any parking lot on campus, they’re on camera.
“There are cameras in every parking lot,” he told them. “Wherever you are, whatever parking lot you’re in, there are cameras.”
Senior Peter Trinh said he felt a little exposed by the design.
“The school is really open, and I wonder if that’s a good thing in every situation. I think I don’t like how you can see everyone all the time,” he said.
The district invested in one seemingly inexpensive fix for active shooter drills or tornadoes: Large whiteboards are mounted on tracks, allowing teachers to pull the whiteboard across the window and block the view from the hallway.
Some seniors said they were impressed with the new campus.
“It’s a lot bigger,” senior Dakota Cary said. “I’ll probably spend most of my time in the dance studio.”
Reagan Shudart, a senior dance student, said she’s impressed by the new dance space.
“It’s got everything, the mirrors and the space. But what I really like about it is that the stage is right next to it. In the old building, we had to run across the hall.”
Jalen Butler said he’s impressed by the new building, but will have to get used to the commute. He and other students said their drive to campus will be closer to 20 to 30 minutes.
“This is a lot farther away,” Butler said. “What used to take a few minutes is going to take a lot longer.”
Seniors talked about the parking arrangements.
“I think the gated parking is going to be a complication for people who have to leave and go to the [LaGrone Academy] or for people who have an afternoon doctor’s appointment,” Cary said. “I kind of feel sorry for the person working in the booth, because students can get annoyed.”
Senior Erin Murphy said she was looking forward to starting classes.
“It’s so big and open,” she said. “We just have so much more space here than we did on Fulton.”
Hayes said the new campus represents a new era for the high school.
“We’ve had 138 graduating classes at Fulton Street,” he said. “This is a new start for our students, for sure.”
West urged the seniors to set an example for the underclassmen.
“This is your house, your palace,” he said. “We are not defined by International Baccalaureate. We are not defined by cheer squad or being on the football team. We are defined by what we do here, collectively. Take care of this place. We’re Broncos forever.”
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.
