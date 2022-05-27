As Denton High closes Fulton Street doors for good, Broncos reflect on the school, neighborhood

Alumni take photos of handprints left by students during Denton ISD's tour of the Fulton Street campus last weekend. The Fulton Street location will eventually become a middle school, projected to open in 2023.
Georgianne Burlage, left, sits with her daughter, Leah Burlage, in downtown Denton. The Burlages are part of a teaching family. Georgianne's mother taught English at Denton High School, and she went on to teach at Ryan High School. Leah Burlage graduated from Ryan High School and teaches English at Denton High School in the room next to her grandmother's English classroom.
Alumni take photos of handprints left by students during Denton ISD's tour of the Fulton Street campus last weekend. The Fulton Street location will eventually become a middle school, projected to open in 2023.
Broncos have walked the halls of three different high school buildings since the 1800s. As the 2021-22 school year ends, the students who wear the purple and gold have walked the halls of the Fulton Street campus for the final time.
The new Denton High School building on North Bonnie Brae Street is the largest campus yet, but students, faculty and alumni have been reminiscing about the Fulton Street campus, and how it shaped the people who attended and worked there and anchored the neighborhood.
The residents of the central Denton neighborhood — with its mix of midcentury, modest ranch and Craftsman homes — have watched the fashions change as students streamed past their front doors since 1957. Swing dresses, neat trousers and penny loafers turned into bell bottoms, jeans and flowered shirts; then came the neon hues and jacked-up-to-Jesus hairstyles of the 1980s. The 2000s saw the occasional hybrid car trailing the more familiar pickup trucks and sedans on their way to the student parking lot.
And for decades, the folks who lived within earshot of the athletic field — Alice, Crescent, Panhandle, Egan streets at least and probably farther away — knew the often-stifling Denton fall had descended when their morning coffee percolated in time with the tenor blast of a whistle and the clickity-clacking and rat-a-tatting of the Bronco Marching Band drum line.
Denton High also played a pivotal role in racial desegregation. Denton school leaders integrated their schools voluntarily, and in 1972, five years after desegregation, the Denton High School football team made it to the state championships against Odessa Permian with Black quarterback Leslie Varner.
Denton High School came to Fulton Street and built a community. The little ones at Newton Rayzor Elementary School could see their future on the way to their classes, and the Calhoun Middle School students studied on Congress Street, a 10-minute walk from their next destination.
Aerial view 1957
Denton High School's campus on Fulton Street is shown in an aerial view 1957, which appeared in the 1958 Bronco yearbook.
Students are pictured outside of a Denton High School bus. Date unknown. University of North Texas Libraries, UNT Digital Library, https://digital.library.unt.edu; crediting UNT Libraries Special Collections.
Photograph of Phyllis George in high school #, photograph, [1950..1980]; University of North Texas Libraries, UNT Digital Library, https://digital.library.unt.edu; crediting UNT Libraries Special Collections.
Denton High School bus full of students, photograph, 1900s. University of North Texas Libraries, UNT Digital Library, https://digital.library.unt.edu; crediting UNT Libraries Special Collections.
Students are pictured outside of a Denton High School bus. Date unknown. University of North Texas Libraries, UNT Digital Library, https://digital.library.unt.edu; crediting UNT Libraries Special Collections.
Memories of Bronco life
Alumna Kim Nobles Caley attended during the era when Madonna dominated the radio and Michael Jackson’s Thriller video captured MTV audiences.
“So glad it was a one high school town in Denton at that time, and we had off-campus lunch,” said Caley, of the Class of 1985. “Lots of fun memories with lifetime friends. We had a great group! Had a blast in Fillies with director Debbie Byrd, all the hours and hours of practices in the gym and performances on the football field and [in the year-end show] Follies. Coach Kerry West was my favorite high school teacher.”
Alumnus Ted Dampf said he won’t forget a world poetry slam winner who taught English to Broncos. That teacher was Joaquin Zihuatanejo; Dampf also mentioned other teachers and coaches.
“Class of 2002 here, Joaquin Zihuatanejo and coach Terronez were awesome!” he said. “Many fond memories of Mr. Kephart and playing hockey. Was definitely a cool school compared to where I came from.”
Pamela Marshall, a Denton native who graduated in 1987, said her biology teacher, Barbara Neel, changed the course of her life. Her father was a chemistry professor, but she credits Denton High for igniting her love for science.
“I took general biology with her in 10th grade,” said Marshall, who now teaches, researches and publishes about cell biology at Arizona State University. “I distinctly remember the classroom. The classroom had desks in the front and then lab benches in the back. I remember being in the benches in the back doing different kinds of experiments.”
Marshall said Neel was a confident teacher who drew students to science with a series of creative, hands-on experiments and activities. The back of the classroom, where students dissected animals and peered through microscopes, was so much fun for Marshall that she doesn’t remember “what happened at the desk,” where students heard lectures and took notes.
“She just had a passion for the topic and just answered all of my crazy questions,” Marshall said. “The day that the switch flipped for me, I remember distinctly we were sitting at the benches, and she had made just a little activity out of cardboard that simulated how translation works on a ribosome. And so we were doing just this little cardboard activity, simulating something that goes on the cell, and it was just like this eureka or this ‘aha’ moment where I was like, ‘These cells are so interesting, and they’re so intricate, and they’re so elegant. This is what I need to do.’”
Marshall studied physics and more biology classes at Denton High and got a biological sciences degree from Southern Methodist University before earning her doctorate at UT Southwestern Medical School at Dallas.
She has been on the faculty at Arizona State for 19 years. She hadn’t planned on teaching but then covered a friend’s college classes at Navarro College at Waxahachie when he was recovering from surgery.
“I taught part of a microbiology class, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is really fun,’” she said.
Her job now is “about 50% teaching and 50% research,” Marshall said.
On May 22, Denton ISD hosted a final tour of the Denton High School campus on Fulton Street. Alumni took a last look at the school, and old friends and classmates had a miniature homecoming in the hallways.
Alumni toured classrooms, the gym, band and orchestra hall and other memorable spots.
The Fulton Street location opened in 1957, and will be used at a middle school that is projected to open in 2023.
The new Denton High School campus will be at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae St.
Until Denton ISD opened Ryan High School in the mid-1990s, everyone who graduated from the district was a Bronco.
April McBee Leatherwood, who graduated in 1988, is from a family full of Broncos.
“DHS is special to me because not only did my husband, my oldest daughter and I graduate from there, so did our parents and siblings,” she said. “My aunt, Jackie McCormick, was an English teacher there. Our youngest is a current student, and she will be a part of the first graduating class at the new campus next year. I hold a lot of memories from DHS. Some of my favorites include off-campus lunch with friends and late-night weekend gatherings in the high school parking lot.”
Georgianne Burlage graduated in 1973 from Denton High, where her mother taught English in Denton for 26 years after teaching in New Jersey, California and Hawaii.
“My mother was shocked a little bit by Denton because she had taught in desegregated schools, and when she came to Denton, the schools were still segregated,” Georgianne Burlage said.
Burlage, who went to the University of North Texas Lab School as a child, eventually went on to teach history at Ryan High School.
Her daughter, Leah, graduated from Ryan High. Through this school year, Leah Burlage taught English in the classroom right next door to where her grandmother taught the same subject. She works for a principal, Joel Hays, who took English from her grandmother and then taught Leah’s chemistry class at Ryan High.
“It’s really sort of a family thing, it is,” Leah Burlage said.
Leah Burlage didn’t set out to teach. She studied English in college and then wanted to have purposeful work she believes makes a difference in the community — so she started teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic. She converted part of the chalkboard in her classroom to what she calls “a doodle board,” where her students are invited to scribble thoughts and draw things in Technicolor paint pens.
Georgianne Burlage said today’s students don’t have the same experience she had at Denton High. When Georgianne was a Bronco, every single student who graduated from the district was a Bronco. And those who were born in Denton and started school in Denton had largely gone through each phase together, until the population surged.
“We had two junior highs, Congress and Strickland,” she said. “But for a while, everyone came to Denton High, so we all went through it together. We had the same teachers and the same classes year after year. You could talk to a grad, and it was always, ‘Oh, you had the same teacher I did.’ The district has kind of done that now with the zones, so you have a group of students who go through that whole flow together. I think a lot of us appreciate that.”
Georgianne Burlage said when Denton High was the only high school in the district, homecoming was an example of how formative a school can be in a community.
“But homecoming, we had about 1,800 students. We’d all pile into the auditorium and then honor the oldest graduate of Denton High, and they could barely stand up. That’s how many generations had been there before you. It was just kind of cool,” she said.
Leah Burlage said that though she went through Denton ISD when it became a two-high school district, there was still a strong sense of continuity.
“I grew up with … a lot of the same people,” Leah Burlage said. “Like we went through high school and everything from elementary school together. I have all these kids in these classes that have gotten to know each other since kindergarten. And they’ll be like, ‘So you want to see this photo of us from the last day of school together?’”
The Burlages said Denton High helped create a community. Leah Burlage said the school’s identity as an International Baccalaureate school offers a haven for students who have a competitive, creative spirit but aren’t athletes.
“Being at Ryan, football was everything,” Leah Burlage said. “I loved that. I liked the football thing. But Denton High is the place for kids who are creative. Where Ryan is big on football, we have music, theater and all that.”
Denton High School students celebrate in a themed pep rally 2015. This year marks the last that Denton High School will hold classes and events on Fulton Street. The school will open on a new campus on North Bonnie Brae Street in the fall of 2022.
Military veterans greet Denton High School Students on Veteran’s Day in 2017. This year marks the last that Denton High School will hold class and events on the Fulton Street Campus. The school will open on a large new campus on North Bonnie Brae Street in the fall of 2022.
Madison Mallouf just finished her junior year at Denton High. She’ll start her senior year in the new building as a senior lieutenant of the Denton High School Fillies, the historic high-kicking drill team, and the vice president of student council. She’ll also be a senior class officer, a position that’s focused on fundraising. Her parents are Broncos, and her brother will be a freshman next year.
“I think it’s hard for me to leave the school because most of my family went here. So it’s really important to me,” she said. “I think one of my favorite memories would have to be from last week, when we had the alumni tours and we got to meet the alumni and hear their stories.”
Madison Mallouf said she has spent much of her time in the dance studio of the Fulton Street campus. Her mother, local real estate agent Chrissy Mallouf, was a Filly, too.
The dancers spend their practice sessions on campus working on techniques. The high kicks are a friendly competition (the highest kicker gets an award at the annual banquet). The dancers spend time at home stretching to be ready for the chorus line finale at their halftime shows. The goal is for a line of crisp white boots to soar skyward in precision. It’s harder than it looks — and then there’s the matter of hitting the turf in the splits.
Broncos will take their traditions to their new building, sure. But for students who just finished up on Fulton Street, leaving has a tinge of sadness.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured the interior of the new building, which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured the interior of the new building, which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured the interior of the new building which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology. Tourists snapped photos along the way.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured throughout the interior of the new building which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology. The group gathers near an entrance in this photo.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured throughout the interior of the new building which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology.
People gather in the new Denton High School campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured throughout the interior of the new building which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured throughout the interior of the new building which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured throughout the interior of the new building which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured throughout the interior of the new building which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured the interior of the new building, which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. Tourists look at a bridge over the first floor.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured the interior of the new building, which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured the interior of the new building which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology. Tourists snapped photos along the way.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured throughout the interior of the new building which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology. The group gathers near an entrance in this photo.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured throughout the interior of the new building which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology.
People gather in the new Denton High School campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured throughout the interior of the new building which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured throughout the interior of the new building which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured throughout the interior of the new building which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street. The group toured throughout the interior of the new building which is large, features a lot of windows and natural light, and flexibility for technology.
Denton ISD and project management gives a tour of the new Denton High School Campus at 3601 N. Bonnie Brae Street.
“When I think of Denton High School, I think of a welcoming environment,” Madison Mallouf said. “So for this next year, as well, I want it to be just as welcoming as it was. I remember freshman year — I was a new kid. And I was so nervous. I thought that I was only going to have a couple friends and no one was going to talk to me. But on the first day of school, I don’t think I’ve ever made more friends. Everyone was so sweet, and my teachers were great, and they helped me through in every way — and I hope to bring that on to the next campus.”
Madison said the upcoming freshmen should jump in when they get to the new school.
“I’d tell them to get involved in as much as you can, because freshman year is really when I feel like you find yourself and find what you’re interested in,” she said. “I went through a lot of clubs and activities my freshman year trying to figure out what I wanted to do. I also have a brother that’s going to be a freshman next year in high school campus, and I’m very excited to have him there.”
Georgianne Burlage said schools are more than institutions and facilities — members can ask each other, “Is anybody in trouble?” and be there for each other.
“You can help form community,” she said.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.