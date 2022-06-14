Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: June 15, 2022 @ 9:46 pm
Landon Chenault
A home-schooled student from Denton recently won a large scholarship to Howard Payne University.
The Sumners Foundation awarded a $30,000 to Landon Chenault, a Denton home-school student, to attend Howard Payne University, a private Baptist college in Brownwood.
Chenault was one of 43 students across the country to get a Sumners scholarship in 2022.
The Irving-based foundation offers scholarships to support students working to better the American political system and address social problems through public policy.
The Hatton W. Sumners Foundation awards grants, scholarships, research and educational opportunities to students.
